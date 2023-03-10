Air Force releases new photos of the B-21 raider at Aurora defense symposium

The US Air Force released two new photos of its secretive B-21 Raider bomber during the Air & Space Forces Warfare Symposium held in Aurora this week. The bomber was first revealed to the public in December. It’s meant to replace the aging B-2 stealth bomber as well as other antique bombers the U.S. Air Force keeps in its arsenal.

The Raider will become part of the U.S. nuclear triad. The nuclear triad describes the combination of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and a bomber fleet. The B-21 will update that fleet, with the anticipated ability to enter enemy airspace without ever being noticed by radar.

The Air Force is expected to acquire at least 100 of the new craft, with its entry into the arsenal expected in the next few years. The B-2 Spirit, which the B-21 replaces, first flew in 1989.

