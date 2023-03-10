© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Air Force releases new photos of the B-21 raider at Aurora defense symposium

KUNC | By Dylan Simard
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM MST
Front view of a white B-21 Raider with an American flag behind
1 of 2  — 1000w_q75 (3).jpg
The B-21 Raider has a smaller profile than the B-2, and it's believed to have next-generation stealth technology.
Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force
Front view of B-21 Raider in front of large American flag
2 of 2  — 1000w_q75 (2).jpg
Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

The US Air Force released two new photos of its secretive B-21 Raider bomber during the Air & Space Forces Warfare Symposium held in Aurora this week. The bomber was first revealed to the public in December. It’s meant to replace the aging B-2 stealth bomber as well as other antique bombers the U.S. Air Force keeps in its arsenal.

The Raider will become part of the U.S. nuclear triad. The nuclear triad describes the combination of submarine-launched nuclear missiles, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles and a bomber fleet. The B-21 will update that fleet, with the anticipated ability to enter enemy airspace without ever being noticed by radar.

The Air Force is expected to acquire at least 100 of the new craft, with its entry into the arsenal expected in the next few years. The B-2 Spirit, which the B-21 replaces, first flew in 1989.

Tags
News U.S. Air ForceAurora
Dylan Simard
As a general assignment reporter and backup host, I gather news and write stories for broadcast, and I fill in to host for Morning Edition or All Things Considered when the need arises.
See stories by Dylan Simard