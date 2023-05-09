University of Northern Colorado Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

Over 80 choir students from the University of Northern Colorado, a professional orchestra and a guest children's choir, all based out of Greeley, are in the Big Apple this week for a residency debut at Carnegie Hall.

Jill Burgett, who has served as the Director of Choral Activities at the University of Northern Colorado for 14 years, will lead the group in performing some of German composer Carl Orff’s iconic piece, Carmina Burana.

"We knew we would be working on [Orff's] work, so that is the piece I submitted for us to perform," said Burgett. "We're very thrilled about this. It goes an hour long without stopping and required around 150 singers to support this work."

Burgett said a recent conversation with the former executive director of the American Choral Directors Association, Robyn Hilger, inspired her to apply forthe UNC Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

"[Robyn] has followed my path through the world of choral directing and encouraged me to apply," said Burgett. "So I sent some materials to Carnegie that included a recording of our choirs and a video of our choirs performing."

Alexa Perez has been a member of the choir as a soprano since her freshman year. Now a sophomore, Perez said she's looking forward to performing on one of the biggest stages in the music industry.

"Everyone seems ready," said Perez. " We're getting better and better as we keep practicing. We're all just very, very excited."

Burgett added, "Every voice, every part, is just so intricate and so well put together. It's just beautiful to hear the whole choir singing together. It's amazing."

The UNC Choir's residency at Carnegie Hall runs from May 10-14.