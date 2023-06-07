Wellington's proposal for a new asphalt plant moves forward during June meeting

Wellington’s Planning Commission voted 6-1 to approve the construction of a controversial asphalt plant near residential areas during a heated public meeting Monday night.

Representatives from Connell Resources made several presentations during the meeting to address residents' concerns about the plant, but Wellington Planning Commission Chair Eric Sartor had a hard time keeping attendees from disrupting their presentations.

"We're gonna call recess. 10 minutes. I asked—I tried to ask politely. We're trying to get through presentations here, you guys,” Sartor said to the disruptive attendees during the meeting.

Wellington residents have been criticizing the plans for a new asphalt plant for months. They’re concerned about toxic pollution and the plant’s effect on property values. Wellington resident Matt Goepal called out the commission during the Monday meeting.

“Do asphalt plants near your neighborhood increase property values? Is that in line with the vision of the town?” Goepal said.

Wellington resident Nancy Mckay threatened legal action against the city.

“We have enough on the adjustment board and I'll tell you, tonight we have secured a lawyer. We will be filing against the adjustment board through the town of Wellington and they will be notified by the end of next week," Mckay said.

After the commission's favorable vote Monday night, Connell Resources can now file for a building permit to construct the asphalt plant. Outside of legal action, residents are running out of other options to stop the construction.

Some Wellington residents were hoping that during Monday meeting, the planning commission would apply an ambiguous town legal standard directed at businesses that "produce or curate" toxic chemicals. That would change the rules for the use of the property, making it impossible for Connell Resources to build there without asking for an exemption to those rules.