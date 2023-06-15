Watch live: Denver Nuggets celebrate championship victory in downtown Denver parade

Denver celebrates the Nuggets first NBA title in their 47-year history today with a parade through downtown and a rally at Civic Center Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Union Station, then heads down 17th Avenue and Broadway. The rally at the park will feature Nuggets players and coaches, along with dancers, drumlines, and the Mile High City Hype Squad. Spectators can watch the parade live from Civic Center Park. There are also pre-rally activities at the park including live music and highlight reels.

There will be remarks made at a main stage following the end of the parade. You can watch the parade live here;