This Juneteenth, celebrate Northern Colorado's Black communities past and present

Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Colorado last year and was signed into law as a federal holiday under President Joe Biden in 2021. It was the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

The holiday, celebrated each June 19, signifies emancipation from slavery after the Civil War. The day was originally established in recognition of June 19, 1865, the day Union Army General Gordon Granger read the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas. Although the proclamation had been signed into law under President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it took two more years to take effect in practice for all enslaved peoples in the U.S., with Texas being one of the last slavery strongholds .

Beau Baker / KUNC janine weaver-douglas outside the Marcus Garvey Cultural Center where she serves as director on the University of Northern Colorado campus. weaver-douglas is in charge of planning Juneteenth festivities for the university and is excited to be leading the charge for the celebration a second year.

Director of the Marcus Garvey Cultural Center at the University of Northern Colorado janine weaver-douglas, who uses lowercase letters for her name, said many Northern Colorado communities do not identify directly with the history of Juneteenth rooted in the freeing of slaves from Southern states and also don’t have large Black populations. Nevertheless, she said it’s high time communities everywhere begin to celebrate and honor Black culture and history, including through holidays like Juneteenth.

“We do this event not because of the number of [Black] people, but because of the importance in establishing Black cultural infrastructure,” weaver-douglas said of the upcoming Juneteenth celebration at the University of Northern Colorado.

weaver-douglas chooses to lowercase her name to honor her ancestors and elevate her work over identity.

Although many communities in Colorado have newly adopted the celebration of Juneteenth in the past couple years, the holiday has been a day for festivities in Denver’s ‘Harlem of the West,’ the Five Points neighborhood, since the 1950s. In Pueblo, Juneteenth royalty have taken part in Colorado State Fair parades since the 1960s.

History Colorado A Five Points neighborhood Juneteenth Celebration in 1991. Juneteenth has been celebrated in the Denver neighborhood since the 1950s. (Accession #MSS.02619)

The migration of Black people to Western states began after the Civil War. Colorado is home to some historic all-Black towns, such as the Dearfield community established in 1910 in Weld County. Created to promote freedom and economic independence for Black people, at its peak, Dearfield was home to some 700 residents, though the town was ultimately short-lived and many left to seek opportunities elsewhere by 1940.

The Dearfield settlement may be relegated to history, but weaver-douglas said the impact of that all-Black community in Weld County persists.

“We are seeing the direct children, the direct relatives of the individuals who were responsible [for Dearfield] – like, who were actually alive during Juneteenth, who were freed,” weaver-douglas said. “For us, that means that the legacy of freedom was planted directly here, right? Those people came here to be free, and we want to celebrate that. I think that their hard work is what created the ability for us to have any black population at all.”

Lincoln Hills, a Rocky Mountain resort community that attracted Black vacationers from Denver and across the West, also represented a symbol of respite and relaxation for 20th century Black residents who often faced segregation and discrimination in other recreation spots.

Historically, Colorado Black residents had relatively high literacy and homeownership rates. But with many state and local government posts filled by Ku Klux Klan members during the 1920s and racist policies in effect that created barriers around housing, jobs and recreation for Black residents, segregation and discrimination were commonplace through at least the Civil Rights era.

Today, over two-thirds of Colorado residents are white and less than 5% of the state population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Denver and Aurora contain more diverse populations, with Black communities at 9% and 17% respectively, but other Northern Colorado cities like Boulder and Fort Collins remain less than 2% Black.

weaver-douglas said although Juneteenth is, first and foremost, a celebration by and for Black people, many others can relate to the message behind the festivities.

“I fully believe that Juneteenth is a Black holiday for Black people, but I do not believe that freedom and liberation are concepts that only Black people should understand,” she said. “I think the universal message behind Juneteenth is something that all marginalized people really understand.”

University of Northern Colorado Jala Randolph, who works in the University of Northern Colorado's Housing and Residence Education department, scoops out ice to make a snow cone during the university's 2022 Juneteenth celebration. The celebration included food and fun to honor Black culture and history.

However big or small, communities across the Front Range are finding ways to honor the holiday and raise awareness this Juneteenth. Get ready to celebrate and get educated with a number of events happening across Northern Colorado.

Festivals:

FoCo Juneteenth: 2nd Annual Celebration

This multi-day Juneteenth celebration will include children’s activities, music and dance concerts, food and vendors. On Sunday, there will be a Juneteenth 5K “Fun Run” and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Location: various Fort Collins locations–Foothills Mall, Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, Colorado State University

When: Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Juneteenth: A Family Reunion

Sponsored by the Marcus Garvey Cultural Center at the University of Northern Colorado, this event invites Black Northern Coloradans and allies of all cultures and identities to “celebrate liberation” and learn more about Juneteenth while enjoying barbecue, partaking in games and activities, and exploring a variety of “Black-owned & Black-minded” vendors.

Location: University of Northern Colorado Gunter Green and Gym, Greeley

When: Saturday, June 17, 12 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Longmont Juneteenth

This festival will bring the community together to honor Juneteenth while enjoying food and entertainment, including children’s activities and a drum line performance by local high schoolers.

Location: Roosevelt Park, Longmont

When: Saturday, June 17, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Being Better Neighbors 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This festival seeks to “educate, empower and embrace” in honor of Juneteenth after an inaugural Juneteenth celebration took place in town last year. Festival offerings include musical shows, food, vendors and children’s activities.

Location: Briggs Street, Downtown Erie

When: Sunday, June 18 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

University of Colorado Boulder Juneteenth

A university event open to students, faculty and the wider community will include a multidimensional presentation and reading by Alice Faye Duncan, an award-winning children’s author, librarian and educator in Memphis, Tennessee.

Location: University Memorial Center’s Glenn Miller Ballroom, University of Colorado Boulder, Boulder

When: Monday, June 19, 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music:

Juneteenth Music Festival

Located in Denver’s historic ‘Harlem of the West,’ the festival will include music concerts, a parade and a street festival that highlights “every aspect of the black diaspora that makes the culture dope, innovative, unique and fresh.”

Location: Historic Five Points neighborhood, Denver

When: Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18

Cost: Free

Proclaiming Colorado’s Black History Through Song

A series of musical performances illustrating the modern and historical roots of Black music, like jazz, R&B and hip hop, will be interspersed with vignettes providing depth and context to the history of Black musical styles and famous musicians.

Location: Broomfield Library, Broomfield

When: Wednesday, June 21, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Theatre, Film, Performance and Lectures:

Theo Wilson Presents "History of Juneteenth"

An activist, author, poet, and host of The History Channel's "I Was There," Theo Wilson will speak on the history of Juneteenth.

Location: Lafayette Library, Lafayette

When: Saturday, June 17, 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Juneteenth Poetry Open Mic

This event focuses on “uplifting Black and queer voices” through poetry and art. It will include refreshments in a community space.

Location: Bus Stop Gallery, North Boulder Art District, Boulder

When: Saturday, June 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: N/A

An Evening of Black Joy and Excellence

An “evening of culture” that will include comedy, music, performance and spoken word.

Location: Longmont Theatre Company, Longmont

When: Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets starting at $32.50

In Honor of Juneteenth - Summer of Soul

A showing of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s filmmaking debut with Summer of Love, a documentary that explores historic but long-forgotten 1969 footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival that took place 100 miles south of Woodstock. The film combines music and history to honor the “healing power of music during times of unrest.”

Location: Rialto Theater Center, Loveland

When: Saturday, June 17, 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5

Youth Programs:

Youth Storytelling with Nyasha Williams

An event that will include “captivating tales, interactive activities, and a vibrant atmosphere” to engage children of all ages.

Location: First Congregational Church, 1128 Pine St, Boulder

When: Sunday, June 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Young Writers Masterclass with Nyasha Williams

A writing masterclass for youth 16 to 23 years old, the event will include a variety of writing exercises led by an experienced author. The session will also include guidance about navigating the publishing industry as a young writer.

Location: Longmont Library, Longmont

When: Sunday, June 18, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

