1A and KUNC partner for a live conversation to celebrate the National Civics Bee

You have probably heard of a spelling bee, but what about a civics bee? The Daniels Fund, a Denver-based charitable foundation, organizes student competitions all over the U.S. focused on how our government and democracy work. KUNC is teaming up with 1A to learn how these bees began, and how you can get involved.

Curious what a Civics Bee looks like? Just check out this video from the National Civics Bee featuring the Colorado state competition.

Join KUNC Senior Managing Editor and Reporter Stephanie Daniel for a live conversation about the National Civics Bee. She will chat with Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, Sriram ‘Ram’ Yalavarthy, the 2023 Colorado Civics Bee champion, and Prasanna Yalavarthy. The event will be streamed live on KUNC.org on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Visit us at KUNC.org where we will be live streaming the discussion or watch it on 1A here.

