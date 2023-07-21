Wendy Weiser: "Elections on the Brink: Where We Are and Where We Need to Go to Ensure Fairness and Integrity"

Wendy Weiser directs the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, a nonpartisan think tank and public interest law center that works to revitalize, reform, and defend systems of democracy and justice. Her program focuses on voting rights and elections, money in politics and ethics, redistricting and representation, government dysfunction, rule of law, and fair courts. She founded and directed the program’s Voting Rights and Elections Project, directing litigation, research, and advocacy efforts to enhance political participation and prevent voter disenfranchisement across the country.

She has appeared frequently in national print and broadcast media, authored numerous articles on voting rights and election reform, litigated ground-breaking voting rights lawsuits, testified before both houses of Congress, and provided policy guidance to federal and state legislators and administrators across the country.

In addition to her publications and articles, she is a frequent public speaker and media commentator and has appeared on Fox News, CNN, PBS, ABC, and CBS. She is often quoted in print media as well, and is an adjunct professor at the NYU Law School.

Before joining the Brennan Center, Weiser was a senior attorney at the NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund; a litigation associate at the corporate law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and a law clerk in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She received her BA from Yale College and her JD from Yale Law School.