Matthew Rojansky: "Russia, Ukraine and Beyond – Challenges for the U.S."

Matthew Rojansky is one of the country’s pre-eminent Russia scholars. In early 2022 he became President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, a private grant-making foundation established to promote the development of the private sector and the rule of law in Russia. Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, he has leveraged his deep knowledge base, extensive personal contacts and the foundation’s funding into far-reaching expertise and involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict “writ large” – its effects not only on Russia and Ukraine but also on NATO, the European Union and beyond.

Prior to joining USRF, Rojansky served as Director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center, the premier U.S. institution for research on Russia, from 2013 to 2021. Between 2010 and 2013, he was Deputy Director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he founded Carnegie’s Ukraine Program. From 2007 to 2010, he served as executive director of the Partnership for a Secure America (PSA).

Additionally Rojansky remains a Distinguished Fellow at the Wilson Center and his Wilson Center biography notes that he is “as much a regular at Congressional briefings and on prime-time news shows as he is on the streets of Moscow, Kyiv, or Berlin.” He is also U.S. Executive Secretary for the Dartmouth Conference, a track-two U.S.-Russia conflict resolution organization begun in 1960, and member of the OSCE Cooperative Security Initiative and the Euro-Atlantic Security Leaders Group.

Rojansky is regularly interviewed on TV and radio, and his writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Foreign Policy. He holds an A.B. from Harvard College and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

