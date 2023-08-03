News brief with The Colorado Sun: Denver homeless deaths surge; acres of art grace San Luis Valley

Each week, we talk with our colleagues at The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. This time, Editor Lance Benzel joined us to discuss a worrisome rise in deaths among Denver’s homeless population and the 160 acres of sculptures now on display in rural Colorado.

So far this year, 166 unhoused people have died in Denver. That's a 53% increase from last year, which had 108 deaths during the same period. It’s a 69% uptick from this time in 2021 when there were 98 deaths.

“Denver's Office Of The Medical Examiner says that if that trend continues, deaths among homeless people could reach an all time high in Denver this year,” Benzel told KUNC.

A couple of factors appear to be driving this trend. There’s been an overall increase in homeless people living on the streets in Denver, and accidental drug overdoses are on the rise. Many of those overdose deaths are related to fentanyl.

“That is a very powerful painkiller that is sold on the streets,” Benzel said. “And because of how it's manufactured, there are problems with potency that make it too strong.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston declared a state of emergency to address the homelessness problem last month. That was one of his first acts as mayor.

“He announced his plans to house 1,000 unsheltered people by the end of the year, Benzel said. “There's a lot of hope that that's going to prevent some of the mortality that Denver is seeing.”

In a separate story, The Sun is also reporting on an ambitious new art installation in southern Colorado.

London-based artist Marguerite Humeau has a massive new project consisting of dozens of sculptures arrayed on a farm field in the San Luis Valley. That project is called “Orisons,” which means “prayers".

“It's Humeau’s most ambitious project to date,” Benzel said. “It consists of 84 sculptures on 160 acres. It's inspired by the region's flora and fauna, and the sculptures all vary in size and shape.”

The full field of sculptures takes about 30 minutes to cross on foot. "Orisons" was sponsored by Denver art collective Black Cube. It took three years to develop and opened on July 28. The sculptures will remain on display through June 2025 in Hooper, Colorado. Visitors must register in advance. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

"Orisons" is located on a 160-acre plot of fallow agricultural land owned by Jones Farms Organics.