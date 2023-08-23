News brief with The Coloradoan: New school principals and no-cost career training for in-demand jobs

We occasionally catch up with our colleagues at The Fort Collins Coloradoan about the stories they’re following. Today, Executive Editor Eric Larsen joined us to discuss the influx of new principals in Fort Collins-area schools and a new state program that funds career training in high-demand fields.

With the start of a new school year comes some new leadership. There are 23 new principals across the Poudre and Thompson school districts and local charter schools. Larsen told KUNC that while that’s a notable number, it’s not anything unusual.

“Being the spouse of a teacher, A: it's a tough job—and being a principal is a tough job,” he said. “B: life gets in the way. You know, there's a mix of reasons.”

Larsen pointed to Fort Collins High School, where multiple new principals have come on board in recent years. He said Penny Stiers was a popular leader when she took the position last year, but she has since moved to Ohio to care for her mother-in-law who was diagnosed with cancer.

Also in education news, The Coloradoan has reported on a new program that's offering free training for certain high-demand jobs.

Larsen told KUNC the Career Advance Colorado program appeals to many residents looking to make a career change. The benefit is available at the community college level.

“The goal is to train 20,000 people for a lot of careers in construction, firefighting, forestry, law enforcement, nursing and teaching,” he said. “Those are all areas of defined needs in Colorado's workforce.”