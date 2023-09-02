© 2023
Send off the summer with these Northern Colorado Labor Day weekend events

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published September 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT
Rubber ducks are scooped out of the Chicago River, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in downtown Chicago. Over 50,000 ducks went into the river for Ducky Derby. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Annie Rice
/
AP
Among the many Labor Day Weekend events in the area, the Vail Duck Race is a popular and fun one. The race typically launches 15,000 ducks. The first duck across the finish line wins $5,000 for the person who adopted it.

Northern Colorado has a wide variety of options for a summer send-off celebration this Labor Day weekend.

Festivals

Estes Park Labor Day Arts And Crafts Festival
Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.
When: September 2-4
Where: Bond Park in downtown Estes Park
Cost: Free

Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival
Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.
When: September 2-4
Where: Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge
Cost: Free

Louisville Labor Day Weekend Celebration
Featuring: Children’s Pet Parade, Labor Day Parade and Fall Festival
When: September 4
Where: Downtown Louisville
Cost: Free

Windsor Harvest Festival
Featuring: Parade, live music, vendors, games, car show, vintage baseball game
When: Sep. 2-4
Where: Windsor Chamber Office, Boardwalk Park, Windsor Main Park, Eastman Park and Windsor Lake in Windsor
Cost: Free general admission for most events/attractions

Food and Drink

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest
Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities
When: Sep. 1-3
Where: Beaver Creek Resort in Avon
Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase

Keystone Oktoberfest
Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities
When: September 2
Where: Keystone Resort in Keystone
Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase

Outdoor/Sports

Labor Day Half Marathon/5K/10K
When: Sep. 4
Where: Salisbury Park in Parker
Cost: $35-$80

Vail Duck Race
The Vail Duck Race typically launches 15,000 ducks. The first duck across the finish line wins $5,000 for the person who adopted it. Local Vail Valley businesses donate prizes for runners-up.
When: Sep. 3
Where: Gore Creek in Vail
Cost: $10 to adopt one duck and can go up to $1,000 to adopt 250 ducks

Cultural Events

Nan Desu Kan
Featuring: Anime and Japanese culture exhibits/panels, merch and food vendors
When: Sep. 1-3
Where: Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Aurora
Cost: $35-$65 per badge

Lebanese and Middle Eastern Food Festival
Featuring: Live music, DJ, cultural dance lessons, hookah lounge, inflatables, henna/face paint, photo booth
When: September 4
Where: St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church in Lakewood
Cost: $4/person (children under 5 free)

Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
