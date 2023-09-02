Send off the summer with these Northern Colorado Labor Day weekend events
Northern Colorado has a wide variety of options for a summer send-off celebration this Labor Day weekend.
Festivals
Estes Park Labor Day Arts And Crafts Festival
Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.
When: September 2-4
Where: Bond Park in downtown Estes Park
Cost: Free
Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival
Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.
When: September 2-4
Where: Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge
Cost: Free
Louisville Labor Day Weekend Celebration
Featuring: Children’s Pet Parade, Labor Day Parade and Fall Festival
When: September 4
Where: Downtown Louisville
Cost: Free
Windsor Harvest Festival
Featuring: Parade, live music, vendors, games, car show, vintage baseball game
When: Sep. 2-4
Where: Windsor Chamber Office, Boardwalk Park, Windsor Main Park, Eastman Park and Windsor Lake in Windsor
Cost: Free general admission for most events/attractions
Food and Drink
Beaver Creek Oktoberfest
Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities
When: Sep. 1-3
Where: Beaver Creek Resort in Avon
Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase
Keystone Oktoberfest
Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities
When: September 2
Where: Keystone Resort in Keystone
Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase
Outdoor/Sports
Labor Day Half Marathon/5K/10K
When: Sep. 4
Where: Salisbury Park in Parker
Cost: $35-$80
Vail Duck Race
The Vail Duck Race typically launches 15,000 ducks. The first duck across the finish line wins $5,000 for the person who adopted it. Local Vail Valley businesses donate prizes for runners-up.
When: Sep. 3
Where: Gore Creek in Vail
Cost: $10 to adopt one duck and can go up to $1,000 to adopt 250 ducks
Cultural Events
Nan Desu Kan
Featuring: Anime and Japanese culture exhibits/panels, merch and food vendors
When: Sep. 1-3
Where: Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Aurora
Cost: $35-$65 per badge
Lebanese and Middle Eastern Food Festival
Featuring: Live music, DJ, cultural dance lessons, hookah lounge, inflatables, henna/face paint, photo booth
When: September 4
Where: St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church in Lakewood
Cost: $4/person (children under 5 free)