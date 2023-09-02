Send off the summer with these Northern Colorado Labor Day weekend events

Northern Colorado has a wide variety of options for a summer send-off celebration this Labor Day weekend.

Festivals

Estes Park Labor Day Arts And Crafts Festival

Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.

When: September 2-4

Where: Bond Park in downtown Estes Park

Cost: Free

Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival

Featuring: Local art and craft vendors and live music.

When: September 2-4

Where: Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge

Cost: Free

Louisville Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Featuring: Children’s Pet Parade, Labor Day Parade and Fall Festival

When: September 4

Where: Downtown Louisville

Cost: Free

Windsor Harvest Festival

Featuring: Parade, live music, vendors, games, car show, vintage baseball game

When: Sep. 2-4

Where: Windsor Chamber Office, Boardwalk Park, Windsor Main Park, Eastman Park and Windsor Lake in Windsor

Cost: Free general admission for most events/attractions

Food and Drink

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities

When: Sep. 1-3

Where: Beaver Creek Resort in Avon

Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase

Keystone Oktoberfest

Featuring: Live music, food/beer/merch vendors, kids’ activities

When: September 2

Where: Keystone Resort in Keystone

Cost: Free general admission with food and drinks for purchase

Outdoor/Sports

Labor Day Half Marathon/5K/10K

When: Sep. 4

Where: Salisbury Park in Parker

Cost: $35-$80

Vail Duck Race

The Vail Duck Race typically launches 15,000 ducks. The first duck across the finish line wins $5,000 for the person who adopted it. Local Vail Valley businesses donate prizes for runners-up.

When: Sep. 3

Where: Gore Creek in Vail

Cost: $10 to adopt one duck and can go up to $1,000 to adopt 250 ducks

Cultural Events

Nan Desu Kan

Featuring: Anime and Japanese culture exhibits/panels, merch and food vendors

When: Sep. 1-3

Where: Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Aurora

Cost: $35-$65 per badge