The Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver with a spotlight on Black brewers

A diverse group of Black-owned breweries will be on hand this week as the Great American Beer Festival kicks off its 45th year in Denver.

Known as the largest beer festival in the United States, the event hosted by the Brewers Association will highlight more than 1,500 beers from 500 breweries nationwide. This year's event will take on a special meaning, too, as five Black brewers hailing from California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Texas will all show off some of their finest craft drinks.

"It’s very critical to bring more people of diverse backgrounds into the brewing community, "said Ann Obenchain, a spokesperson for the beer festival. "It's also important to let everyone see themselves in the brewing community so we can mentor the next generation of brewers and beer lovers.”

The Black brewers spotlighted during the festival are part of the National Black Brewers Association, a group recently founded by former NBA All-Star and previous Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson during an annual Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville last May. According to the group's website, less than 1% of craft breweries in the U.S. are owned by African Americans.

Obenchain said the association's presence at the Great American Beer Festival will hopefully change the narrative.

"We’ll have five booths," said Obenchain. "Four will be brewers, and the fifth booth will be a collaboration beer that has been brewed by thousands of breweries all around the world called 'Black is Beautiful' to raise awareness for Black brewing.”

The festival will also include games, live music and a competition during which judges will decide the three beers that best represent the drink in the categories of taste, appearance and overall impression.

Obenchain said more than 40,000 attendees are expected to attend the festival, which runs through Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.