Phil DiStefano announces he's retiring as chancellor at CU Boulder, moving back to faculty

University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced Tuesday he's retiring from the job but will stay on with CU as faculty in the School of Education.

DiStefano has served as Chancellor for nearly 15 years. He started his career at CU in 1974 as an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction.

"It's been such a rewarding and humbling experience to serve as Chancellor. ... I'm so proud of our faculty, our staff, and our students, and all that you've accomplished," DiStefano said during the State of the campus address.

DiStefano will remain as chancellor during a national search for his replacement.

He said the university's next chapter should be focused on keeping people interested in higher education.

"We have a chance as a flagship public institution to show why a college degree is still the single best investment you can make for yourself, for your children, and your children's children," he said.

CU Boulder released new enrollment numbers this week that show an overall increase from last fall and the most in-state first-year students ever. Total fall enrollment was up nearly 3%. There are just over 4,000 new first-year undergraduates that are Colorado residents. Female students make up over 50% of this year's incoming class and students of color represent over 30%.

DiStefano highlighted CU's work on diversity and inclusion during Tuesday's address. He also emphasized how important it is to have faculty and staff success alongside students.

"Your health, well-being and sense of belonging are critical in of themselves," he said.

Earlier this month, dozens of CU faculty and staff staged a walkout to demand better pay and working conditions. According to the Boulder Reporting Lab, some workers are struggling with basic needs like food and housing.

