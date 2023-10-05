Northern Colorado residents welcome a growing airport's plan to offer unleaded fuel

For Westminster resident Charlene Willey, the sight of an unleaded fuel tanker truck parked near one of the runways at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport was a gratifying sight that’s been years in the making.

"It's a great step in the right direction," Willey said. “We sure would have liked this transition to be even more accelerated, because it’s doing harm every day that these planes fly” with leaded fuel.

The airport announced Wednesday it’s speeding up its transition to unleaded aviation fuel following years of complaints from Willey and other northern Colorado residents who say the ongoing use of leaded fuel is a health threat.

Airport Director Paul Anslow said the airport has taken the first step toward offering unleaded fuel by purchasing a $50,000 tanker truck to store it. He said the unleaded fuel is scheduled to be available sometime next year. The goal is to only be using unleaded fuel in two or three years.

“We’re going to know for a fact that we’re using a fuel that’s not damaging the environment that leaded fuel did, not damaging the possible growth of young children,” he said. “I think in the end it’s the right thing to do. It’s going to be good for everybody.”

Willey said she hopes the airport’s announcement motivates other airports to take steps to stop using leaded fuel.

“It’s a statewide issue. What we’re really hoping for is that actions like this will unite leadership, political and elected officials across this state and make Colorado a model for change on this and other issues related to regional airports,” Willey said.

Residents in Superior have recently tested their homes for lead and reported positive results.

In 2021, scientists in California published a study that found children living closer to an airport runway had higher levels of lead in their blood.

Most smaller, non-commercial planes are still running on leaded fuel.

The health concerns from leaded aviation fuel prompted the town of Superior to ask the airport to stop using it.

Elected officials in Broomfield and Westminster have also recently heard presentations about the potential health impacts of leaded aviation fuel on residents living near runways.

Lafayette resident Bri Lehman, who leads a group of residentsraising concerns about airport operations, said the presentations appear to be having an impact.

“The political pressure from an increasing group of constituents not only in our communities but across the country probably has created a situation where it’s untenable to continue to deny the effects of (leaded aviation fuel) any further,” she said. I hope our efforts on education have led to a greater understanding of these harms and acceptance moving forward.”

The FAA has a goal of ending the use of leaded aviation fuel nationwide by 2030.

