Fort Collins adopts new land use code with residents split on its affordable housing returns

Fort Collins has passed new land use code that increases building density and allows ADUs, or accessory dwelling units. The city council voted 5-1 during their meeting last Tuesday to adopt the revised code, which lays out rules for the types of construction allowed in different residential and urban areas of the city. It addresses things like duplex and apartment development, and height and lot size restrictions.

Revisions to the code have been years in the making and the process has been divisive in the community.

Like many Front Range cities, Fort Collins is struggling with affordable housing. The median home price has been hovering just below $600,000 in 2023 and rents are increasing. October data from Zillow shows an average rent of about $2,000. The land use code passed by the city council this week was crafted as a means to create more affordable housing options. But during a public comment period Tuesday, many residents argued the code wouldn't do what it's intended to.

"The proposed new land development code will have little or no impact on affordable housing as some contend it will. I have not seen any data to support this contention," said resident Rick Hoffman.

Some claimed the changes would alter neighborhoods and the hurt the city's unique character. Others pressed the council to put the issue on the ballot, saying it was a decision that should be up to voters.

But many residents showed up to the meeting to express support for the revised code, even if it wasn't exactly what they wanted.

Peter Erickson urged the city to take action.

"Fort Collins workers making Fort Collins wages can't afford to live here," Erikson said.

Several other speakers told the council a lack of affordable housing would drive out people the community depends on, like teachers. One person connected the problem to declining school enrollment numbers and plans to consolidate some local schools.

Resident Kelly Evans said passing the new code would help keep the city inclusive.

"If we don't accept this update, housing will continue to become out of reach and will look more and more like Boulder, and become an exclusive community only for wealthy individuals," Evans said.

Councilmember Susan Gutowski was the sole "no" vote Tuesday night. She said she didn't believe the changes would fix the problem at hand.

"There are very few incentives for developers to contribute to our affordable housing stock for low-income residents. They'll be eager to develop market-rate housing that will be no more affordable than the housing we have now," Gutowski said.

Gutowski wanted to add a requirement that ADUs be owner-occupied, but that did not make it into the final version.