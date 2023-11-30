Climate experts say Colorado's winter season is off to an unusually slow start

Winter is fast approaching, and the Centennial State has already seen some snowfall. However, the snow that's fallen so far has not been sufficient. Snowpack is below normal, soils are too dry, and drought conditions are spreading in parts of the state.

KUNC host Mike Lyle spoke with The Colorado Sun reporter David Krause about the less-than-satisfactory weather patterns so far this winter season.

Krause said statewide snowpack is about 60% of the median for this time of year. A relatively dry start to winter has put some areas behind in terms of precipitation, which will make it hard for them to catch up later in the season.

"These drought conditions now can lead to larger wildfires, less water for crops, and storage concerns in reservoirs that feed millions of people," Krause said.

The lack of snowfall is also a concern for the state's ski industry. Some resorts are planning to open later in the season, and some that are already in operation have done so with very limited terrain.

"Some of them are looking to expand into higher terrain," Krause said of the ski resorts. "The new Hero’s terrain opening at Aspen Mountain this year is all above 10,000 feet. They're also looking to add to their snowmaking footprint so they can help get a base down when we don’t have early season snow."

With the projected El Niño pattern this year, Krause said there is still hope for parts of the state, as winter temperatures are expected to be normal, with short warm and cold snaps. There's also a slight chance that Colorado could see above-average precipitation over the course of the winter, especially in southern areas of the state.