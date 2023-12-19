Opposition continues in Timnath over Ladera development proposals

The town of Timnath continues to experience unrest around a proposed mixed-use development property. Opponents have filed a petition that could force a vote on land annexation, a key aspect of the project. KUNC’s Programming & Operations Manager Desmond O’Boyle recently discussed the topic with Biz West Editor and publisher Chris Wood.

At issue is the Ladera development, which has already generated controversy, ranging from opposition to a proposed Topgolf facility to the proper use of a gravel mine. One ballot measure already blocked Topgolf. Now another measure might be headed for the ballot – this one would prohibit the town from annexing areas being used for mining until reclamation work is complete.

Timnath residents are making their concerns heard about potential use of the land.

“The idea of a Topgolf at that location did not sit well with some neighbors who launched a petition drive to prohibit nets above 65 feet in the town," Wood said. "And when that went to a vote Topgolf would have had poles at about 156 feet, so very tall netting. The petition drive led to a public vote and residents overwhelmingly opted to limit net height, which killed Topgolf at that location.”

Connell LLC is behind the proposal to annex and develop the land near I-25 and East Harmony Road. It’s currently operated by Connell affiliate Connell Resources LLC as a gravel mine. The proposal for Ladera includes about 700 homes and space for commercial, office, and retail space.

“So, think office, retail, hotels, you could also see a fitness center storage facility, maybe an assisted living facility, and yes, possibly an In N Out Burger restaurant,” Wood said. “It's really a very substantial project. It would be the largest project in the history of Timnath. Right now, you can visit Floor and Decor just south of Costco on the northern edge of the development. ... And that part is already annexed to Timnath on the southern edge.”

A public hearing on the annexation is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Timnath town clerk Milissa Peters-Garcia has until Jan. 2 to certify whether the petition has the minimum 348 signatures needed for the ballot measure. If the petition is certified, an April election would be held to amend the town charter.

