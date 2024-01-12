12 ways to get inspired and celebrate this MLK weekend

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognizes the life and legacy of one of the most famous U.S. civil rights leaders, but the day also reminds us to honor and celebrate Black history and the many other leaders who have worked to promote a more just society for Black Americans. Whether you’re ready to march or looking to find inspiration through the arts, local events this MLK weekend have something for you.

Take Action

Annual MLK March for Peace

Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and march in honor of all that the civil rights leader stood for.

Where: Angevine Middle School, 1150 W. South Boulder Road, Lafayette

When: Monday, January 15, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration

March alongside other community members on a route that commemorates Black families who settled in Fort Collins. Enjoy a post-march celebration with special speakers and performances.

Where: Colorado State University Oval, 701 Oval Dr, Fort Collins

When: Monday, January 15 at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2024

Come build and decorate Little Free Libraries on the University of Northern Colorado campus and donate your used books in support of education and justice.

Where: University of Northern Colorado Gunter Gym and Lawn, 501 W 20th St, Greeley

When: Monday, January 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Candlelight Vigil

Neighbors across Fort Collins are invited to put out battery-powered, tea light luminaries on sidewalks and driveways in a show of solidarity with civil rights leaders past and present. Luminary materials can be requested at the event link while supplies last.

Where: citywide in Fort Collins

When: Monday, January 15

Cost: Free

Culture, Education & Performance

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Make a pit stop at the museum to revisit MLK’s famous speeches, participate in a collaborative art project, settle in for a children’s storytime, or even march around Zang Park in honor of Colorado Black history.

Where: Broomfield Depot Museum, 2201 W. 10th Ave, Broomfield

When: Saturday, January 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: N/A

2024 Boulder County MLK Jr Day Community Celebration

Enjoy a slew of performances in celebration of MLK Day, including jazz piano, spoken word, dance and a keynote speech by the founder and director of the University of Colorado Boulder Center for African and African American Studies.

Where: Boulder Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Avenue, Boulder

When: Sunday, January 14, 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

2024 Boulder County MLK Jr Day at Silver Creek High School

Enjoy a slew of performances in celebration of MLK Day, including jazz piano, spoken word, dance and a keynote speech by the founder and director of the University of Colorado Boulder Center for African and African American Studies.

Where: Silver Creek High School, 4901 Nelson Road, Longmont

When: Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Loveland's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration

Check out award-winning local student art and essays and enjoy other celebratory performances and speeches.

Where: Mountain View High School Auditorium, 2500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland

When: Monday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

Cost: N/A

MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo

Celebrate Black Western heritage with a rodeo! Watch top cowboys and cowgirls compete in a number of events, from mutton bustin’ to barrel racing.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver

When: Monday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $31

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Convocation 2024

Hear from professor Tabatha Jones Jolivet of Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles to learn more about who Martin Luther King Jr. was and why his legacy is still relevant today.

Where: University of Colorado University Memorial Center Ballroom, Boulder

When: Monday, January 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Martin Luther King, Jr. in Black History Live Tour – Erie

Watch living-history portrayals of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. to learn more about the contributions of these civil rights leaders.

Where: Erie Community Library, 400 Powers Street, Erie

When: Monday, February 12, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Martin Luther King, Jr. in Black History Live Tour – Fort Collins

Watch living-history portrayals of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. to learn more about the contributions of these civil rights leaders.

Where: Front Range Community College Longs Peak Student Center, 4616 S. Shields St., Fort Collins

When: Tuesday, February 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: N/A

