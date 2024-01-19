Giddy up! Youth with disabilities go to the wild west for a day at the Exceptional Rodeo

AJ Zentner is seated on top of a mechanical bull inside a rodeo arena. He has his hand raised into the air like all the famous cowboys would.

AJ has autism. Normally, a bull like that would be too fast for AJ to ride, but this mechanical bull is adapted to AJ's needs, so he’s able to play and have fun.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC AJ Zentner rides a mechanical bull at the 40th annual Exceptional Rodeo. This is his second time coming to the rodeo, and he was very excited to ride the bull again while his family cheered him on.

“The fact that CSU puts on this event specifically for these children is just amazing,” AJ’s dad, Cory Zentner, said. “They get to experience things that typically they wouldn't have even the chance to see at an actual rodeo…it's just the experience (of) feeling important and feeling special.”

It’s all part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s 40th annual Exceptional Rodeo, hosted on Jan. 18th at the Colorado State University Spur campus in Denver. Many of these families might not be able to make it to events like the National Western Stock Show due to the loud noises and sensory overload. At this event, however, any family of a child with disabilities could come participate in a modified, mock rodeo for a day, free of charge.

Some of the events include racing with hobby horses, petting ponies, learning how to lasso, and “riding” a calf – even if it is just a dressed-up hay bale on a teeter-totter being rocked by some volunteers. All the kids get a T-shirt, a hat that’s signed by rodeo royalty from across the country, and a trophy for participating.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A few young boys learn how to tip their hat from announcer Mark Johnson at the Exceptional Rodeo. Johnson also told them that if they wanted to be a cowboy or cowgirl for the day, they needed to know how to say "Yee-Haw!"

This is AJ’s second time coming to the rodeo. Cory Zentner said AJ and his three other brothers — who all have autism spectrum disorder — couldn’t stop talking about it after they went last year.

“Oh, man, it was for days,” he said. “Riding the mechanical bull to riding the fake horses around, they were super excited. They wear their cowboy hats around. They love it.”

This year's rodeo even featured professional announcer Mark Johnson to cheer on the kids and teach them some cowboy etiquette, like tipping a hat and saying “Yee-Haw!” Many know Johnson as the voice of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs during football games. But today, he’s the voice for his 26-year-old son, Jake, who has cerebral palsy and other developmental disorders.

“It's a little bit personal for me,” Johnson said. “(CSU) asked me to come by and help out the last few years, and I just love it. It's such a treat to come out here and see the kids get a little taste of what rodeo is all about and the Western way of life.”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Jake Johnson, 26, and Susan Johnson, his mom, visit the Exceptional Rodeo. Jake's mom says he liked "flirting" with all the rodeo royalty.

Many other kids were beaming from ear to ear as they tackled each rodeo challenge. Ten-year-old Dax Henry had fun lassoing a fake calf and riding it afterwards. His mom, Suzanne Henry, said these events make him come alive.

“It doesn't always happen, so it is very special to see him this engaged, and especially interacting with other kids,” Dax’s mom, Suzanne Henry said. “It's also nice (for him) to meet other kids who are neurodiverse.”

Dax, as well as several other kids in attendance, also participate in equine therapy at the Temple Grandin Equine Center, where the rodeo was held. Suzanne has seen her son calm down and empathize while working with horses. Dax agreed.

“The horse I rode, his name was Dakota, and well, he was very sweet, it was like he understood me,” Dax said. “It felt kinda like we developed a sort of mental link.”

Dax said although being a cowboy is “not a modern profession,” he hopes to participate in more rodeos in the future.

The goal of events like the Exceptional Rodeo and equine therapy isn’t just to create more fans of the Wild West culture – these activities also aim to increase awareness about what neurodivergent kids can do, according to autism advocate and CSU professor Temple Grandin.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A small boy rides a hobby horse around barrels at the Exceptional Rodeo. Some of the other activities at the event included lasso training, petting ponies and getting signatures from the rodeo royalty on their cowboy hats.

“A lot of people don't think special needs kids are capable of anything. They are often underestimated,” she said. “One of the things that an event like this does is show the parents that your kid can actually get out and do stuff.”

More than 65 youth of all abilities came out to play this week at the rodeo. Organizers hope to see those numbers increase in the future.