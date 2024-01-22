Colorado Grain Chain receives USDA Organic Market Development grant

In a sizable boost to Colorado’s grain economy, the Colorado Grain Chain, or CGC, has been awarded a substantial Organic Market Development grant by the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA.

The announcement came during a special event at Dry Land Distillers Wednesday, where USDA representative Jennifer Moffitt, the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, flew to Colorado to deliver the news personally.

The grant, totaling $9.75 million, is part of the USDA’s Organic Transition Initiative, specifically the Organic Market Development Grant Program.

“I am excited that today I get to announce our first batch of organic market development grant program award winners, to which Colorado Grain Chain is one of the 10 winners for this round,” Moffitt said.

The Organic Market Development Grant Program, initiated last year, is designed to support the organic farming community by providing funding for technical assistance providers, mentors and building a network and community for organic farmers.

The program aims to assist farmers looking to transition to organic practices and ensure that certified organic producers have access to high-value opportunities in local, regional and national markets.

Moffitt emphasized the importance of supporting producers not only in transitioning to organic farming but also in helping them secure valuable placements in various markets. The program’s place-based approach tailors funding to the specific needs of each region, allowing farmers to tap into organic markets they may not have had access to previously.

The $9.75 million grant covers multiple states across the country, including Colorado, Oregon, California, Washington, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Texas and Montana.

The CGC plays a role in fostering a connected community of farmers and ranchers with stakeholders such as sellers, brewers, distillers and bakers, creating a network that enhances the organic grain economy.

Moffitt commended the CGC and other recipients for contributing to the resurgence of interest in local and regional food systems, strengthening markets for producers, and ultimately revitalizing rural communities.

“Secretary Vilsack has talked a lot in the past year about the work that we’re doing, transforming the business and the work that you all are doing here … how you’re taking advantage of this pivotal moment where people are reconnecting with the food system,” Moffitt said.

As a farmer herself, Moffitt expressed her understanding of the value of such initiatives, recognizing the potential for organic farming to bring increased value back to family farmers.

“I’m excited to see the vision that we started a few years ago with the funding investment actually making it possible for work that you’ve started many, many years ago to continue to be able to go forever, and we’re so excited. So, thank you,” Moffitt said.

During the event, Lisa Boldt, a staff member of the CGC, shared details about the organization’s future projects with the grant highlighting a series of $4,000 micro-grants as a primary initiative.

“This past year, we did a successful small trial run of it, where we gave micro-grants to brewers and distillers to have them create a beverage with all Colorado grains,” Bolt said. “It was really successful. We had applicants from all over the state, and we created a couple of different beers and a couple of different spirits.”

Nels Wroe from Dry Land Distillers shared a personal connection with the CGC, expressing that he began distilling before discovering the organization.

“I really wish it had been happening the other way around because just having the Colorado Grain Chain as a resource for me as a maker in Colorado was hugely valuable and immediately connected with me as a maker,” Wroe said.

Wroe underscored the significance of fostering community within the grain industry. He expressed that dealing with commodities, encompassing the entire grain chain resonated deeply with him.

“We have to build a stronger community, a grain community in Colorado, in order to actually pull this off and make a difference not only on individual lives but also on our broader lives in the broader community,” Wroe said.

Corrections: An error was made in the spelling of Lisa Boldt's name and the micro-grants were made in $4,000, not $1,000.