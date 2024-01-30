Lunar New Year 2024 is Year of the Dragon, and Colorado communities are finding plenty to celebrate

The Lunar New Year celebrates the arrival of spring and commencing of a new year in China, South Korea, Vietnam and many other Asian countries. Specific dates of the holiday may vary between cultures, but the holiday always signifies an opportunity to come together and spend time with loved ones while participating in long held traditions.

2024 is the year of the dragon according to the Chinese zodiac. Whether you prefer to learn to paint Chinese watercolor or taste delicious foods from local eateries, there’s plenty to explore in February in celebration of the Lunar New Year.



Events

2024 Lunar New Years Celebration

Enjoy food, trivia and lion dances with Out Boulder County in honor of the Lunar New Year. Guests are invited to wear cultural garments and bring a dish to share, though neither are required.

Where: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 4215 Grinnell Ave, Boulder

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: free

Traditional Watercolor for Chinese New Year

Join instructor Su Wang to practice traditional Chinese watercolor techniques while painting symbols of luck and fortune.

Where: Blue Moose Art Gallery, 4032 S College Ave, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $65

GVA North Chinese New Year Celebration

Join Global Village Academy North, an international charter school, to watch student performances of a lion dance and kung fu techniques. There will also be Chinese food for sampling along with crafts and games.

Where: Global Village Academy North, 12415 Grant Street, Thornton

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m.

Cost: free

2024 Lunar New Year on Havana Street

Stroll over to this family-friendly event to try scrumptious local eats and enjoy a range of performances–from K-Pop to lion dancers. There will also be an international lineup of vendors to peruse.

Where: Stampede, 2430 S Havana St, Aurora

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, 12-6 p.m.

Cost: free

Lunar New Year Festival

Participate in traditional crafts and witness dragon and lion dances at this celebration.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora

When: Friday, Feb. 9, 4:30-7 p.m.

Cost: free

Lunar New Year 2024

Head to the Far East Center for a variety of activities to welcome in the Year of the Wood Dragon, from dragon ice carving to dance performances and martial arts showcases.

Where: 333 S Federal Blvd, Denver

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Global Adventures – Chinese New Year

Enjoy a traditional three-course Chinese New Year meal while listening to stories about Chinese culture and customs.

Where: Hunan Chinese Cuisine, 731 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

2024 Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Dragon

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures through food and performances to include taiko drumming, traditional Filipino dancing and the dragon dance.

Where: The Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Chinese New Year Tea Ceremony-Enter the Dragon

Sample a few Chinese teas and sit in community to reflect on the new year through the lens of Chinese medicine and astrology.

Where: Embodied Wholeness, 827 Mathews Street, Fort Collins

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m .

Cost: $30, financial aid available

Year of the Dragon–Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the University of Northern Colorado. Festivities will include a children’s carnival and performance of the lion dance.

Where: University Center Ballrooms at the University of Northern Colorado, 2101 10th Ave., Greeley

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12:30-4 p.m.

Cost: N/A