Super Tuesday Recap: Biden, Trump dominate in Colorado Presidential Primary election

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump coasted to victories in Tuesday's Colorado's presidential primary elections. The results were the same in most other states as primaries were held as a run-up to the November general election.

Colorado Sun Reporter Jesse Paul joined KUNC's Michael Lyle this week torecap the aftermath of "Super Tuesday"and what lies ahead before Election Day.

"Everyone kind of knew that Trump and Biden were gonna win this primary election here in Colorado," said Paul. "Looking at the results, it's interesting to see how well Nikki Haley did. She's hovered around 34% of the votes. That's kind of a sign that Trump isn't maybe as popular as the Republican Party in Colorado would like him to think that he is."

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Haley later dropped out of the race after failing to pick up any significant victories on her campaign trail. That leaves the strong possibility of a rematch between Biden and Trump vying for control of the White House in the fall.

Paul said the political parties in Colorado will almost undoubtedly stand by each of the candidates as the presidential race tightens.

"You're seeing Democrats rally around Joe Biden, which not a huge surprise," said Paul. "But on the Republican side, there were folks who voted for Haley who said, 'There's no way that I can vote for Trump in November.'So it'll be interesting to see how these results pan out."

Biden won the Centennial State by 13 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Paul said that will likely be the case again as the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, the economy and rising costs in inflation will be some of the issues voters will be focused on as they decide the next President in November.