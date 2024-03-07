© 2024
Super Tuesday Recap: Biden, Trump dominate in Colorado Presidential Primary election

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
Bernie Ferrero, an intake judge at the polling center, sort the ballots cast by the voters, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Bernie Ferrero, an intake judge at the polling center, sorts the ballots cast by the voters, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Mesa County Central Services in Grand Junction.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump coasted to victories in Tuesday's Colorado's presidential primary elections. The results were the same in most other states as primaries were held as a run-up to the November general election.

Colorado Sun Reporter Jesse Paul joined KUNC's Michael Lyle this week torecap the aftermath of "Super Tuesday"and what lies ahead before Election Day.

"Everyone kind of knew that Trump and Biden were gonna win this primary election here in Colorado," said Paul. "Looking at the results, it's interesting to see how well Nikki Haley did. She's hovered around 34% of the votes. That's kind of a sign that Trump isn't maybe as popular as the Republican Party in Colorado would like him to think that he is."

Haley later dropped out of the race after failing to pick up any significant victories on her campaign trail. That leaves the strong possibility of a rematch between Biden and Trump vying for control of the White House in the fall.

Paul said the political parties in Colorado will almost undoubtedly stand by each of the candidates as the presidential race tightens.

"You're seeing Democrats rally around Joe Biden, which not a huge surprise," said Paul. "But on the Republican side, there were folks who voted for Haley who said, 'There's no way that I can vote for Trump in November.'So it'll be interesting to see how these results pan out."

Biden won the Centennial State by 13 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Paul said that will likely be the case again as the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, the economy and rising costs in inflation will be some of the issues voters will be focused on as they decide the next President in November.

News
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
