New recycling program in Colorado could be pricey for consumers

Recycling is a complex issue in Colorado. According to the nonprofit Circular Action Alliance, only 22% to 28% of consumer packaging and paper products are being recycled in the Centennial State.

A statewide recycling program is looking to change that rate to nearly 60% by 2035. But some critics of the program say it might mean higher prices for consumers.

The Colorado Sun reporter Michael Booth joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to discuss the program and why it could help more people to recycle.

"Colorado has some pretty abysmal recycling rates—and we pride ourselves on being really green," said Booth. "Nationwide, we don't do that well overall on recycling. So the idea was to get these producers to tax themselves with a fee that would go into a big fund that would then be spent statewide to bring the concept of statewide curbside recycling everywhere in the state."

Booth said the problem with the program is that while it aims to do good by getting people to recycle more consumer packaging items like a box of Coors beer, a six-pack of Pepsi or toothpaste boxes, the fees could become extremely expensive for companies.

"When you start looking at the numbers, the idea of getting a curbside recycling truck, say, six miles up a dirt road, or anywhere in the state, can be pricey," he said. "So now (state officials) are talking about how much might need to be raised by this fee, and we're in the $300 to $350 million range."

There have also been calls for more transparency regarding the program and whether smaller companies could handle associated costs.

"The tough part is going to be for the smaller packaging producers, the smaller distributors, and the smaller users who might actually have to raise their prices," said Booth. "It will actually impact what they're doing and how the consumers see them in the state."

Booth said the state legislature's Joint Budget Committee will soon review the plan