The La Raza Report highlights lack of equity in resources for Latino students in Denver Public Schools

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT
The exterior of the Denver Public Schools administrative building in Denver.
Rachel Woolf
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
The exterior of the Denver Public Schools administrative building in Denver. The recently released La Raza Report commissioned by the school district found that Latino students are encountering several problems, such as having unequal resources and too few Latino teachers and leaders. The report also said the Latino culture was undervalued. The district is seeking to address those issues through a list of recommendations that were provided in the report.

Denver Public Schools is the largest school district in the state with more than 45,000 students, or 51.8% of its student body, who identify as Hispanic or Latino. However, the recently released La Raza Report, commissioned by the distict found that Latino students are struggling.

The report says studentsare not receiving equity when it comes to resources and there are too few Latino teachers and leaders. It also said Latino culture was perpetually undervalued.

Chalkbeat Colorado Reporter Melanie Asmar joined KUNC's Michael Lyle Jr. to discuss the report and its 35 recommendations ..

"One recommendation is for the district to coordinate with local foundations, nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities to establish programs to tutor students and to help them with their academics," said Asmar. "There's another that talks about what is called the Seal of Biliteracy. It's a seal that students can get on their diploma, certifying that they're fluent in at least two languages."

Asmar also said the report identified a "brown ceiling."

"This is a barrier that specifically exists for Denver Public School employees," said Asmar. "It says that employees told the researchers who wrote the report that Latino culture is not valued in DPS. That DPS suppresses the cultural assets that Latino staff bring to the district, and that it's hard for them to advance."

To mitigate those issues, Asmar said officials are looking into methods to ensure that resources are made available for Latino students and to increase diversity amongst its staff.

"They've talked about launching what they're calling a Latinx student success team," said Asmar. "DPS previously launched a Black student success team. So this team is really looking at what are the best practices for Black students to help them succeed in school. I imagine that the Latinx success team will take the same approach."

Asmar said the district plans to hire someone to lead the Latinx success team within the next two weeks.

News LatinosColorado Department of EducationDenver Public Schools
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
