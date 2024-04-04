Geologic hydrogen may be a promising future source of clean energy

Geologic hydrogen is becoming more sought after as a clean energy resource.

Colorado scientists are spreading the word about its potential and seeking support from federal lawmakers and private investors to fund those efforts.

The Colorado Sun reporter David Krause joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to explain why this resource has become so popular and what in means for the environment.

"It's such a small molecule capable of seeping through the tiniest pores and cracks that geologists really didn't believe could ever be collected underground in a sizable reservoir," said Krause. "But the process really is, when high-pressure water and temperature come together with iron-rich rock, it produces hydrogen gas. Now, scientists really want to look and see if there is a viable way to do this."

Krause said the talk about geologic hydrogen began back in February when Colorado scientists discussed the resource with U.S. senators in Washington, D.C., and with colleagues at a recent scientific conference in Denver. That's when the federal government awarded the Colorado School of Mines $1.5 million as part of the effort to collect the gas. A private Denver-based company has also raised $250 million.

"If it's successfully mined and collected, this hydrogen could supply energy 24/7," said Krause. "It could provide clean fuel for many uses such as a non polluting fuel for planes, trains and long haul trucks when solar and wind and hydropower aren't available."

Krause added that researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory have joined in the efforts along with other entities like Texas Tech University.

"I think there's still a lot of research ahead, but some local scientists say it could really be Colorado's next big gold rush," said Krause.