© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have you experimented with climate-friendly gardening? Tell us about it

KUNC | By Natalie Skowlund
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT
An orange butterfly lands on an orange wildflower.
David Zalubowski
/
Associated Press
A butterfly lands on a bloom in the garden at the governor's mansion Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Denver.

For Earth Week, we’re getting our green thumbs out and digging into the weeds about environmental gardening practices — and how to do it right in our own backyards or on apartment porches.

As part of that reporting, we want to hear from you! Do you have experience making your garden more sustainable? Have you found a creative way to bring native plants into your home, even if you don’t have a yard of your own?

Let us know in the survey below. If you leave your contact information, you just might hear from a reporter curious to learn more.

Oh, and if you'd prefer to tell us about your experience in an audio postcard or submit photos of your gardening endeavors, send your audio recordings and images to submissions@kunc.org along with your name and city of residence. We can't wait to hear from you!
Tags
News Gardening
Natalie Skowlund
See stories by Natalie Skowlund