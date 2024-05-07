© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Northern Colorado to receive funding for new college of osteopathic medicine

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published May 7, 2024 at 11:21 AM MDT
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine.
University of Northern Colorado
An artist's rendering of University of Northern Colorado's College of Osteopathic Medicine shows one possibility of the building's design May 1, 2024. The college will become Colorado's third medical school and is part of a $247 million legislative package geared toward expanding health care programs at higher education institutions across the state amid a severe workforce shortage.

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation last week that commits millions in state funding to several higher education projectsintended to boost Colorado's healthcare workforce. 

The University of Northern Colorado is getting $127 million for its new college of osteopathic medicine.

Reporter Michael Booth from The Colorado Sun joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to discuss what this means for the state's healthcare system.

"The school will turn out osteopathic doctors who are trained the same as medical doctors," said Booth. "It's a really important addition to filling the medical needs gap in the state in terms of employment and for training nurses."

Booth also touched on some other major spending parts of the bill that passed the legislature and that the governor signed off on to benefit other colleges and universities across the state.

"There's going to be a new Veterinary Center at Colorado State University that is going to train more veterinarians," said Booth. "There's also going to be a new Health Training Center at Metro State with a big new building. And then for southern and southwestern Colorado, there's going to be an emphasis on nursing and a huge new medical health center Training Center at Trinidad State in Alamosa that will focus on nurses."

Booth said the programs at those various institutions are aiming to address a shortage of nurses by recruiting those who may be interested in the profession.

"Colorado has really stepped up in its training and especially in the places where the shortages are occurring," said Booth. "For someone who trains in Alamosa or in Greeley, they may still end up practicing in Denver or Boston or Minneapolis, but they're much more likely to stay home when they graduate and serve local residents — which is what we really need."

UNC's new college could be viewed as a game-changer in the state's healthcare industry, according to Booth.

"They have a large Hispanic student population, a much higher percentage than many of the universities in the state," said Booth. "So if they can provide the opportunity for that group of students to train as doctors, and then some of those folks stay home and serve local communities, obviously that fills needs and gives patients the kind of doctors and nurses and people like them that is really important to the system."

Booth added that UNC's school is certain to receive thousands of applications for those planning to enter a very demanding medical field.

The program is set to begin in the fall of 2026.

Tags
News University of Northern Colorado (UNC)Jared PolisSchool FundinghealthcareEducation
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
See stories by Michael Lyle