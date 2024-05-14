Want your 'green thumb' to be greener? Front Range garden experts recommend five things to focus on

Mother’s Day has passed, and in Colorado that means prime growing season is here at last. As you prepare your garden beds and scan nursery aisles for plants, it’s tempting to fall back on old habits. But as Colorado faces increasing levels of water scarcity, extreme weather and warmer temperatures due to climate change, it’s even more important to consider how the ecosystems you foster in your own backyard could affect the environment beyond your fence.

Making your gardenscape more sustainable doesn’t have to be a daunting task, though. Local garden experts say there are a few main things to keep in mind.

Consider the climate

Natalie Skowlund / KUNC Lace hedgehog cacti for sale at Harlequin's Gardens in Boulder on Friday, April 29, 2024. Native to southeastern Colorado, this perennial grows well with little water and relatively dry soil.

First, let’s zoom out. Whether you’re a born-and-raised Coloradan or a recent transplant, understanding the local ecosystem before planning your garden is essential. The Front Range tends to see major fluctuations in temperature — even within the same day — and weather can vary widely, with a sunny day turning into a hailstorm the next.

Some plants, particularly perennials, can better handle the colder extremes of the Front Range in April and May, according to Jim Klett, a professor emeritus of horticulture at Colorado State University. It’s not impossible to grow summertime vegetables, but be patient: Your tomatoes may not see success if you hasten to plant too early. Sometimes waiting until around Memorial Day is the best bet.

Klett said it’s not uncommon for newcomers to move to Colorado with incompatible notions of what a garden or backyard should look like. While a lush green lawn may be viable in other locales, it’s not necessarily the right choice along the Front Range. He encourages people to open their minds to new forms of beauty in landscaping, rather than insisting on the same flora and fauna they have cultivated in other parts of the U.S.

“There are a lot of landscapes that will do excellent with a lot less water, or just water to get them established. But it may look a little different than what a lot of people are familiar with,” he said. “Sometimes it has to be, too, a change of our overall thinking that we have here, and any impression of what a good landscape looks like for the Front Range of Colorado.”

The impacts of climate change have also influenced local growing. Increasing temperatures have begun to impact local plant recommendations, and Klett said he’s noticed growing seasons extending longer than they used to. Where a significant frost used to hit by Labor Day, it now may not arrive until October.

Pick your plants

Xeriscaping may be a trendy term, but Klett said sound horticultural principles are where it all starts: Put plants in the places where they are most likely to thrive. Native plants are often a good bet, since they are already adapted to the particular climate here.

But don’t rule out all non-native plants. Mikl Brawner, owner of the sustainable nursery Harlequin’s Gardens in Boulder, said nature rewards diversity, so have fun choosing a variety.

Some plants from parts of the Middle East do particularly well along the Front Range.

“Even if a plant is from Pakistan or Iran or Turkey, a lot of those areas are similar to Colorado, in that they're high desert areas,” Brawner said. “Both because of the higher altitude and also the leaner soils and drier conditions, the plants that come from those areas are also well adapted to Colorado.”

That’s good to know, since Brawner said native ground cover can be hard to come by in this part of the country. Certain herb varieties and low-to-the-ground flowering plants from elsewhere in the world can make local gardens look nice while also protecting soil moisture.

Natalie Skowlund / KUNC A variety of grass species for sale at Harlequin's Gardens in Boulder on Friday, April 26, 2024. Tall grasses can serve as ground cover in gardens, but some herb varieties also work well.

As wildfire continues to pose a threat across Northern Colorado, it’s wise to consider garden designs and techniques that might help prevent fire’s spread near your home. Klett said research is ongoing in this area, especially in the wake of recent wildfires like the Marshall Fire.

If you’re trying to reduce the water footprint in your garden, don’t forget: Even drought-tolerant plants usually require more water at the start, and can then be weaned down as they grow. Still, Klett said there’s no need to assume a gravel garden or artificial turf is the most sustainable choice. Those options tend to emit significant amounts of heat — so if you find yourself watering your artificial lawn to cool it down, it may be time to consider other options.

Support nature’s digestive system

Brawner likens soil to the “digestive system of the plant kingdom.” To maintain the health of the entire plant-soil system, he recommends avoiding pesticides or other harmful chemicals when planting. Instead, focus on methods that reflect nature’s ways. That can include creating garden habitats friendly to pollinators as well as using compost and mulch.

Brawner sees opportunities for natural reuse everywhere.

“When the leaves fall from the trees, that's energy. And so, you know, when I see truckloads of leaves going to the dump, I just go, ‘Oh no, what a waste,’ ” he said. “We save leaves here. We actually have leaves brought to us, which then we pack our plants in leaves over the winter and then we use those leaves in our potting mixes.”

The healthier the plants are, the more they will be able to protect themselves without aid from pesticides, he said.

“One of the things about plants is, they're rooted to the ground and they can't run away from their pests,” Brawner said. “So if they have the proper nutrients, and if they're not being poisoned, then they can create these phytochemicals to defend themselves.”

Water thoughtfully

Natalie Skowlund / KUNC Harlequin's Gardens staff member Annika Johnson-Dupree waters plants in a nursery greenhouse on Friday, April 26, 2024. It may be tempting to overwater plants, but Harlequin's owner Mikl Brawner says it's typically best to water "seldom and deeply."

A few tweaks in your yard can make a big difference in water use. For one, Klett recommends planning your garden design to optimize water allocation. If some of your plants require frequent watering while others can go for lengths of time without a drop, be strategic about placements. High-water plants can be planted near each other to all benefit from the same watering efforts.

Speaking of watering, look for water-efficient irrigation systems. If you use an automated watering method, don’t just set the timer and walk away for the season. Klett said it’s important to stay attuned to forecasts and add a “rain delay” if precipitation descends. No need to double up on water when nature decides to help out!

Depending on your plant picks, it can be tempting to overwater. Brawner said many plants do best when watered sparingly.

“People think that they're being nice to their plants by watering every single day,” he said. “Maybe certain vegetable plants, you know, in certain containers — that might be OK. But really, for the most part, you're better off to water seldom and deeply.”

Start small and celebrate successes

Natalie Skowlund / KUNC Colorado's state flower, the Rocky Mountain columbine, blooms in a greenhouse at Harlequin's Gardens in Boulder on April 29, 2024. Just as important as the efforts of gardening are the moments taken to enjoy the fruits of labor, like watching colorful blooms emerge on a new plant.

Before you drop a load of money on a yard overhaul, Klett has some wise words: “Start small.”

If you hope to make more sustainable yard choices, it’s important to find a rhythm that is sustainable for you, the gardener. Start with a portion of your lawn or an area of particular need. If you don’t own a home, try potting some plants to grow on your porch or windowsill.

It’s important to allow a chance for the results of your efforts to present themselves. Otherwise, burnout may ensue.

“I know people are so anxious to get everything done, but take your time and research it, and then do a small section,” Klett said. “The big thing is that you see successes yourself, and that gives you the energy and the encouragement to continue to do it.”

View new landscaping endeavors as a process rather than a “one-and-done” chore. Enjoy the beauty of watching a new flower bloom, or pick some herbs from your garden to use in a home-cooked meal. Brawner has seen it make all the difference.

“People talk about the experience they have taking food fresh out of the garden, bringing it and eating it that same evening for dinner,” he said. “The sort of revivifying effect that that has on you — it's quite noticeable.”

