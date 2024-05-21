Customs office poised to open at NoCo Regional Airport

Northern Colorado Regional Airport announced late last week a U.S Customs and Border Protection office is nearly ready to open at its Discovery Air complex. The addition was approved by municipal authorities a year and a half ago.

Chris Wood, editor and publisher of BizWest, told KUNC gaining this office is significant for international travelers coming through the airport.

“Having a customs office locally means that travelers from other countries won't have to stop at another airport to go through customs, which saves them a lot of time and expense,” Wood said. “This office can also process passport applications, citizenship and naturalization procedures, advise on international travel, and can provide clearances for transporting food, alcohol, tobacco and other items into the country.”

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

While Northern Colorado Regional Airport does not have regularly scheduled airline service, many corporate aircraft use it, including international operations.

“Right now, if companies such as Nutrien or Woodward or other companies fly executives from Canada or elsewhere into the airport, they have to first land in Casper, Wyoming, Billings, Montana or Broomfield to go through customs,” Wood said. “This office will eliminate that requirement, saving hours of travel time and expense.”

Supporters say the new customs office could also attract businesses to the region. Martin Lind, who owns the Discovery Air facility at the airport, applied to host the customs office there. Lind worked out an incentive agreement with the city of Loveland to partially fund the project.

Wood told KUNC the office is mostly ready to open.

“The office conducted a dry run in early May, and that first operation involved a Gulfstream 550 aircraft with Canadian passengers that was arriving from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan,” Wood said. “Everything worked properly.”

Now, the agency is choosing an officer to assign to the site.

“As soon as they get that person in place, the office will be fully operational,” Wood said.

