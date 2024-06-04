© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill that could impact voting in future elections awaits Gov. Polis' signature

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:18 PM MDT
A couple voters stand behind enclosed black voting stations.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Voters cast their ballots at Augustana Lutheran Church on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Denver. A bill that could have big impacts on how Coloradans vote in future elections is awaiting Gov. Jared Polis' signature. A last-minute amendment to the broad bipartisan election bill would require significant testing of ranked choice voting at the county level before the system could be adopted statewide.

A bill awaiting Gov. Jared Polis' signature could have big impacts on how Coloradans vote in future elections, but Polis is facing pressure to veto it.

A last-minute amendment to the broad bipartisan election bill would require significant testing of ranked choice voting at the county level before the system could be adopted statewide. County clerks worked on the amendment, saying they're unprepared for the voting system overhaul.

The Colorado Sun Reporter Jesse Paul joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to talk more about the bill and it's implications.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

* indicates required

"The governor is facing a lot of pressure to veto the bill from Kent Thiry, the wealthy former CEO of DaVita, who's actually behind these ballot measures," said Paul. "And then the county clerks are on the other side saying, 'Hey, we gotta sign this bill.' And it's become the talk of the legislature here as the governor races toward his Friday deadline to sign or veto bills that were passed during the session this year."

Thiry is also the leader of Colorado Voters First, a group pushing for the elections system changes. Paul said advocates of ranked choice voting see the amendment to the bill as a major obstacle.

"They think that ranked choice voting is a way to moderate our politics in Colorado and across the country," said Paul. "And they think that it's just a better democratic system. So they see this amendment as basically being a total affront to what they're trying to do here."

Ranked choice voting is currently used in statewide municipal elections. Paul said he believes this method could change for general elections going forward.

"There's a few places in Colorado, but it's not widely adopted," said Paul. " It remains to be seen what's going to happen if (Polis) signs this bill."

Paul added that Colorado Voters First would still have to collect about 125,000 voter signatures by Aug. 5 in order to get a measure on the ballot in November.

Tags
News VotingJared PolisElections
Michael Lyle
I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.
See stories by Michael Lyle
Related Content
Load More