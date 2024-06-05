KUNC 2024 Northern Colorado Primary Election Voter Guide

Colorado voters will start receiving their ballots in the mail this week for the June 25 primary election. The Presidential primary is in the rearview mirror, but there is a lot at stake for the state of Colorado this month. Several key Congressional races will impact the balance of power in Washington and more than two dozen seats in the state legislature are up for grabs.

That’s a lot to sift through, but KUNC is here to get you the information you need to be an informed voter. We’ve put together state and local election information below

We also want to hear your thoughts on the voting process. KUNC is surveying Coloradans about their questions and concerns around the elections. Take a moment tofill out this quick survey.

Important election dates and deadlines:

Friday, June 12 - if you haven’t received a ballot by mail and are expecting one, contact your county clerk’s office.

Monday, June 17 - Last day Coloradans can register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.

Tuesday, June 18 - Ballots returned by mail should be postmarked at least a week before election day. After June 18, they should be returned using an official dropbox. It is also the deadline for official election dropboxes to be available.

Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day. Polls close at 7:00 pm. Ballots that were not already mailed must be submitted in an official dropbox by that time.

Official Dropbox and Voting Locations:

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html

Tracking your ballot: Colorado voters can receive tracking notifications of their ballot’s progress through a service called Ballottrax. Sign up here: https://ballottrax.coloradosos.gov/voter/

Full 2024 Election Calendar: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/calendars/2024ElectionCalendar.pdf

Colorado Election Security information: This page provides detailed information about the election system in Colorado, with a focus on helping the public understand how elections work and what makes them secure. https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/ElectionIntegrity/index.html

Secretary of State’s Elections Homepage: The Secretary of State’s office offers an online hub for Colorado elections. It includes a bunch of resources, including information on military and overseas voting and state election laws.

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/

Here’s a few examples of frequently asked questions from the Secretary of State’s office:



What is the difference between a primary and a general election? The State of Colorado holds regularly scheduled state elections every two years; a state Primary Election in June and a General election in November. In presidential election years, the state also holds a presidential primary election in March. The nominated candidates from each party's primary ballot will be placed on the November General Election ballot. The winner of the November General Election will hold office.





Who can vote in a Primary Election? During the June primary: Voters affiliated with a major party: may cast a ballot for candidates of the party they are affiliated with. Voters affiliated with a minor party: if there is a minor party contest, those affiliated with that minor party may cast a ballot for those candidates. Unaffiliated voters: An unaffiliated voter may cast a ballot in the Republican or Democratic Primary. If an unaffiliated voter returns more than one political party ballot, all ballots will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted.



Where can I see what is on my ballot? If you want to see what is on your ballot for the upcoming election, please visit My Ballot Colorado SOS and click the link to view a sample ballot.



Why did I get two ballots? You are registered as Unaffiliated and get to choose which party’s ballot you want to vote. Unaffiliated voters will receive ballots for both major political parties during a primary election. This allows the Unaffiliated voter to choose which party’s primary they will vote in. Unaffiliated voters can only return one party’s voted ballot.





What do I do with the extra (un-voted) ballot? Please shred or otherwise dispose the ballot you are not voting on.



How can I get a replacement ballot and when is the deadline? An elector can receive a replacement ballot if the original ballot was destroyed, lost, spoiled, or for some other reason not received by the elector. The elector can obtain a replacement ballot at the voter’s county clerk’s office, or they can receive a replacement ballot by mail by making a request to the county clerk and recorder’s office. The deadline to request a replacement ballot by mail is no later than the 8th day before the election, in this case, June 17th, 2024.



Do I have to vote every race on the ballot? No. This is called “voting down the ballot”. It is your choice what races you want to cast a vote in. You do not have to vote in every race unless you choose to do so. For example, some voters only cast a vote for U.S. Senate while others may vote for every race. Whatever races you do vote in will be counted.





What is a write-in candidate? A write-in candidate is someone whose name does not appear on the ballot but has filed the proper paperwork with the designated election official to run as a write-in candidate. Votes for that candidate that are written in can be counted. If a voter writes in a name for a candidate that has not filled out and turned in the proper paperwork, the vote will not be counted.



More election FAQ’s are available on the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/FAQs/Common.html