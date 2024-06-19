Photos: Fort Collins celebrates Juneteenth, America's Second Independence Day

June 19 or Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a federally recognized holiday that marks what is known as America's Second Independence Day. On this day in 1865, the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was issued at the conclusion of the Civil War.

Many area communities mark the holiday on the day or leading up to it. This past weekend Fort Collins residents enjoyed a family-friendly weekend of activities at the Foothills Mall. Visitors were welcomed with music, athletic activities, arts and crafts, and vendors representing their small businesses.

Juneteenth Committee Co-Chair Bridgette Johnson greets one of the volunteers after a very successful day at Community Celebration at Foothills Mall. Godwin Abotsi, 44, Artistic Director at Dance Afrik at the Community Celebration at Foothills Mall. Austin Bimper, 6 years-old, has his face painted at the Community Celebration at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, Colorado. Matlie Paul, owner of Koko FitClub, led a class at Foothills at the Community Celebration. Dance Afrik performing during the Juneteenth Community Celebration at Foothills Mall.    Portrait of Kisha Witty, Full Expression Belly Dance Instructor, at the Community Celebration at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, featuring a Juneteenth celebration highlighting a vendor market owned by Black and Brown entrepreneurs, alongside food trucks, live entertainment, community art projects, and face painting activities. 

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.