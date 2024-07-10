Photos: Greeley Stampede's Heritage of Mexico show

6 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 8.jpg

Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.

Jimena Peck Photographer