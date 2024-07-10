Photos: Greeley Stampede's Heritage of Mexico show
The Greeley Stampede has long been one of the city's main events with a long tradition of celebrating rodeo culture in Colorado. This year's stampede was closed out with the Heritage of Mexico show on July 6. The full lineup included bull riding, a Portuguese-style bull fighting, women riding side saddle and trick roping. The show highlighted talent from the area and out of state.
1 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 1.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
2 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 3.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
3 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 4.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
4 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 5.jpg
Trick roping Charro Adrian Bugarin of Arte del Floreo in Fort Lupton, sits atop his horse withGeo Olivaz, one of his students, during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
5 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 7.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
6 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 8.jpg
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
7 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 14.jpg
The performances at the Heritage of Mexico show were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro. Diaz watches outside of the ring in his traditional attire.
Jimena Peck Photographer
8 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 16.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
9 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 22.jpg
Staci Anderson Diaz performs with her dancing horse during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede. Diaz was joined by traditional charros, bull riders and bull fighters as well as side saddle riding women.
Jimena Peck Photographer
10 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 20.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
11 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 19.jpg
A bare back horse rider performs in the arena during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
12 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 39.jpg
Six year-old Paulina Martínez, a member of the Caballitos de Palo folklorico dance team, gets ready backstage before her group's performance at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
13 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 44.jpg
Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado after their performance with the Caballitos de Palo team.
Jimena Peck Photographer
14 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 26.jpg
.Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado walk backstage after their performance with the Caballitos de Palo team.
Jimena Peck Photographer
15 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 34.jpg
Brenda Aguilera, founder and trainer of the team Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado, waits backstage at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
16 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 29.jpg
Adrian Bugarin, a trick roping charro ( arte del Floreo), practices before going into the arena to perform during the Heritage of Mexico show.
Jimena Peck Photographer
17 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 35.jpg
Riders and performers surround a bull during the bull riding portion of the Heritage of Mexico show.
Jimena Peck Photographer
18 of 18 — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 42.jpg
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.