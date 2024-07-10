© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Greeley Stampede's Heritage of Mexico show

KUNC | By Jimena Peck
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:34 AM MDT
A woman sits upon a white horse, side saddle wearing a pink dress and large beige hat.
Jimena Peck
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.

The Greeley Stampede has long been one of the city's main events with a long tradition of celebrating rodeo culture in Colorado. This year's stampede was closed out with the Heritage of Mexico show on July 6. The full lineup included bull riding, a Portuguese-style bull fighting, women riding side saddle and trick roping. The show highlighted talent from the area and out of state.

During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
1 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 1.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
2 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 3.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
3 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 4.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Trick roping Charro Adrian Bugarin of Arte del Floreo in Fort Lupton, sits atop his horse withGeo Olivaz, one of his students, during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
4 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 5.jpg
Trick roping Charro Adrian Bugarin of Arte del Floreo in Fort Lupton, sits atop his horse withGeo Olivaz, one of his students, during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
5 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 7.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
6 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 8.jpg
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
The performances at the Heritage of Mexico show were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro. Diaz watches outside of the ring in his traditional attire.
7 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 14.jpg
The performances at the Heritage of Mexico show were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro. Diaz watches outside of the ring in his traditional attire.
Jimena Peck Photographer
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
8 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 16.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Staci Anderson Diaz performs with her dancing horse during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
9 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 22.jpg
Staci Anderson Diaz performs with her dancing horse during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede. Diaz was joined by traditional charros, bull riders and bull fighters as well as side saddle riding women.
Jimena Peck Photographer
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
10 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 20.jpg
During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer
A bare back horse rider performs in the arena during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
11 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 19.jpg
A bare back horse rider performs in the arena during the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Six year-old Paulina Martínez, a member of the Caballitos de Palo folklorico dance team, gets ready backstage before her group's performance at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
12 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 39.jpg
Six year-old Paulina Martínez, a member of the Caballitos de Palo folklorico dance team, gets ready backstage before her group's performance at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado after their performance of the caballitos de palo team.
13 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 44.jpg
Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado after their performance with the Caballitos de Palo team.
Jimena Peck Photographer
.Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado walk backstage after their performance with the Caballitos de Palo team.
14 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 26.jpg
.Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado walk backstage after their performance with the Caballitos de Palo team.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Brenda Aguilera, founder and trainer of the team Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado, waits backstage at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
15 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 34.jpg
Brenda Aguilera, founder and trainer of the team Escaramuza Adelitas De Colorado, waits backstage at the Heritage of Mexico show at the Greeley Stampede.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Adrian Bugarin, a trick roping charro ( arte del Floreo), practices before going into the arena to perform during the Heritage of Mexico show.
16 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 29.jpg
Adrian Bugarin, a trick roping charro ( arte del Floreo), practices before going into the arena to perform during the Heritage of Mexico show.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Riders and performers surround a bull during the bull riding portion of the Heritage of Mexico show.
17 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 35.jpg
Riders and performers surround a bull during the bull riding portion of the Heritage of Mexico show.
Jimena Peck Photographer
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
18 of 18  — 07-06-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-Greeley-Stampede-KUNC- 42.jpg
Greeley, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2024: During the Heritage of Mexico Rodeo at the Greeley Stampede, spectators enjoyed a variety of performances, including the rhythmic sound of folkloric dancing, the skillful art of the Spanish matador, and the excitement of bronc riding. They also witnessed Staci Diaz's stallion horse dancing and the Escaramuza display by charras dressed in their traditional Adelita attire, riding sidesaddle. The performances were specially choreographed by Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro.
Jimena Peck Photographer

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.
Tags
News Reflecting ColoradoGreeley StampedeRodeo
Jimena Peck
See stories by Jimena Peck