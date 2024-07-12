Seminars at Steamboat: Climate Change - Status, Outlook, Impacts and Viable Actions

Nathaniel Keohane has been called “one of the most original thinkers and inspirational leaders in the climate community.” He is president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), an independent, non-partisan, nonprofit organization known nationally and internationally for its effectiveness in bringing stakeholders together to develop innovative, effective and durable climate policies. Keohane himself is known for his optimism about the role markets can play in resolving global warming.

Before becoming president of C2ES, Keohane was Senior Vice President for Climate at the Environmental Defense Fund. He served in the Obama administration as special assistant to the president for energy and environment in the National Economic Council and the Domestic Policy Council, developing and coordinating policy on a wide range of energy and environmental matters. He has also been an associate professor in the Yale School of Management and an adjunct professor at New York University.

He holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale and a Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government from Harvard University. He was an accomplished rower at Yale and held the Club Singles course record at the Head of the Charles for 20 years after it was set in 1997.

