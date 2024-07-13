The Latest: Trump whisked from stage following apparent gunfire at rally, says he is fine

Donald Trump's campaign says he is "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

A statement says "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." It adds that "he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state Saturday.

Ever since President Joe Biden's dismal debate performance Democrats have wrestled with whether he should continue on as their presumptive nominee. Biden has vowed to continue in the race.

Biden met virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.

Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania, prosecutor tells AP

Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Pennsylvania GOP candidate describes sudden shots, blood

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, told Politico that it appeared someone behind him was shot.

"All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot," McCormick said. "There's lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump."

Trump, as a former president, retains Secret Service protection for life under federal law. As the presumptive Republican nominee who is frequently in the public eye, he received added protective assets.

Biden gets updated briefing. ATF says rally incident is "a top priority."

President Joe Biden received an updated briefing on the incident at the Trump rally from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the United States Secretary Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The Bureau of Alcoholo, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a statement: "ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time."

Prayers and concerns from allies and rivals alike

North Dakota Sen. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the three men on Trump's shortlist for vice president, all quickly sent out statements expressing concern for the former president.

Rubio shared an image taken as Trump was escorted off stage with his fist in the air and a streak of blood on his face along with the words, "God protected President Trump."

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," said Sen. Chuck Schumer in a statement.

"We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy posted on the social platform X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X that his "thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump" and expressed thanks "for the decisive law enforcement response."

Trump's new eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of Trump, his first raised and his face bloody in front of an American flag, with the words: "He'll never stop fighting to Save America " on the social platform X.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, "No," when asked if he'd been briefed about the incident.

