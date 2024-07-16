What books knocked your socks off this summer? Help us create the KUNC Summer Reading List

There is something about summertime that makes reading an even better way to pass the time. Whether it's because you have a bit more free time for that beach read or because your library is celebrating great summer reads that come with fun prizes, it's the time of year to embrace your inner bookworm and form a few stacks. We encourage you to get some sand in the crevices of a book or use a leaf from your camping trip as your bookmark. Or maybe you're just beating the heat by staying in and finishing a book over a relaxing weekend. Whatever your reading habits might be, we hope you will share them with us.

What have you been reading lately? Share your favorite reads so far this summer and we will include your recommendations on our list! Stay tuned for KUNC staff and audience recommendations that will pack your shelves for the rest of the year (or at least until fall). Respond by July 21 or until we take this form down.