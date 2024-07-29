Evacuation orders in place for fire near Alexander Mountain in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff's Department has issued an order for mandatory evacuations due to a wildfire near Storm Mountain. According to Watch Duty, the fire is currently continuing to grow with an estimated 800 acres currently burning.

Mandatory evacuation orders were given to residents from Drake to Dam Store along High way 34, including Storm and Palisade Mountains.

07-29-2024 11:53:46



Larimer County, CO - Mandatory Evacuations ordered for wildfire near Storm Mountain. Drake to Dam Store along Highway 34 including Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain need to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.



Text LCEVAC to 888777 for upd https://t.co/JFuPEFb8MF — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 29, 2024

Voluntary evacuations have been suggested for those near Storm Mountain in the area of Waltonia Road and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch. Residents near Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch are also being encouraged to gather essential items and prepare. To access the evacuation zone map,go here.

07-29-2024 12:53:41



Larimer County, CO - Wildfire - Voluntary Evacuations ordered for citizens off of CR86C, north of Rustic and citizens off of Glade Rd from HWY 34 north to Indian Creek, and citizens off CR18E from CR31 to CR 29. GATHER ESSENTIAL https://t.co/TRdF9OOZfz — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 29, 2024

Evacuation Centers have been set up at Namaqua Elementary School at 209 N. Namaqua Ave. and at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way in Estes Park. An evacuation location for animals has been set up at The Ranch 5290 Arena Circle.

Travelers should know that U.S. 34 is closed between County Road 29 and County Road 43 because of the fire.

Can see it from our house. We’re in south Fort Collins. pic.twitter.com/e8XTPjAfIQ — Patrick Snell 🇺🇸 (@56e478) July 29, 2024

Fire on Alexander Mountain west of Loveland with mandatory evacuations now underway for residents on Storm Mountain. #COwx



📸 Ashley McClellan pic.twitter.com/wlceTnqrWZ — Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) July 29, 2024

Follow live footage of the fire at ALERTWest.