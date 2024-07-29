© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evacuation orders in place for fire near Alexander Mountain in Larimer County

KUNC
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:50 PM MDT
In a view from the KUNC studios, residents in Greeley can see the fire on Alexander Mountain in Larimer County near U.S. 34 outside of Loveland. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are in place.
Desmond O'Boyle
/
KUNC
In a view from the KUNC studios, residents in Greeley can see the fire on Alexander Mountain in Larimer County near U.S. 34 outside of Loveland. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are in place.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Department has issued an order for mandatory evacuations due to a wildfire near Storm Mountain. According to Watch Duty, the fire is currently continuing to grow with an estimated 800 acres currently burning.

Mandatory evacuation orders were given to residents from Drake to Dam Store along High way 34, including Storm and Palisade Mountains.

Voluntary evacuations have been suggested for those near Storm Mountain in the area of Waltonia Road and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch. Residents near Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch are also being encouraged to gather essential items and prepare. To access the evacuation zone map,go here.

Evacuation Centers have been set up at Namaqua Elementary School at 209 N. Namaqua Ave. and at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way in Estes Park. An evacuation location for animals has been set up at The Ranch 5290 Arena Circle.

Travelers should know that U.S. 34 is closed between County Road 29 and County Road 43 because of the fire.

Follow live footage of the fire at ALERTWest.
News