Afternoon fire updates: Alexander Mountain fire grows, five structures lost in Stone Canyon Fire

Gov. Jared Polis is briefing reporters this afternoon on the three fires burning in Northern Colorado: The Alexander Mountain Fire, Stone Canyon Fire, and Quarry Fire.

Polis outlined the aerial assets being used on fires right now: A Firehawk helicopter taking water out of Horsetooth Reservoir, two helicopters from Wyoming, three air tankers, and two aerial reconnaissance planes.

"These resources are nimble. They move where they’re needed most," Polis said.

Stan Hilkey, the director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said there have been "no barriers" to getting firefighters and resources out.

"We're in it for the long haul," he said. He added that wildfires in Colorado will continue for "weeks if not months."

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost in the Alexander Mountain Fire, according to the Larimer County sheriff.

The National Interagency Fire Center is also reporting that the fire has now grown to 6,809 acres. About 250 firefighters are on the scene. The biggest concerns for firefighters in that area include the community of Cedar Park and the potential for the fire to jump over State Highway 34.

Meanwhile, no significant growth has been reported for the Stone Canyon Fire near Lyons. Most of the fire activity is to the north and east, away from populated areas, according to the Boulder County sheriff.

Five homes were reported destroyed in the Stone Canyon Fire, with one fatality. The Boulder County sheriff said the fatality is being investigated but had no additional comment.

The Quarry Fire in Jefferson County is at 150 acres, with no damage to homes reported.

"As the threat of wildfire season continues, I want to encourage my fellow Coloradans to be fire-aware," Polis said. "They can catch on very quickly."