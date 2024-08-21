Seminars at Steamboat: AI and Our Future

Zvi Mowshowitz is an author and internet writer who covers the world of AI, including implications for technology, work, people and our future. Much of his work deals with large language models like ChatGPT and its growing list of competitors.

Zvi has followed U.S. and international actions on AI, including reviews of the White House executive order and the UK summit on AI safety. His writings appear in his whimsically titled blog, “Don’t Worry About the Vase.”

Prior to his current efforts capturing the world of AI, Zvi was a game designer, a trader at Jane Street Capital, founder and CEO of a medical research analysis firm (MetaMed) and a member of Magic: The Gathering’s Hall of Fame.

Zvi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from Columbia University. He lives and writes in New York City.