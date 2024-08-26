Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins proves to be colorful and festive

1 of 11 — Tour de Fat Bubbles Bikers ride through a sea of bubbles during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 2 of 11 — Tour de Fat modelo Beer was celebrated and consumed in great volumes during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 3 of 11 — Tour de Fat crowd Throngs of people cruise down Mountain Avenue during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 4 of 11 — Tour de Fat Watermelon Costumes ranged from topical to fictional to just plain wacky during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 5 of 11 — Tour de Fat dog Two of Fort Collins' favorite things — beer and dogs — abounded during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 6 of 11 — Tour de Fat Napoleon Dynamite Some costumes paid tribute to favorite movies, while others focused on bright colors and fun patterns during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 7 of 11 — Tour de Fat blue Tobias A number of paradegoers cited this all-blue tribute to Tobias Fünke, from the TV show Arrested Development, as their favorite at the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 8 of 11 — Tour de Fat raggedy airplane People of all ages attended the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 9 of 11 — Tour de Fat Green man Even this person, clad head to toe in green, remembered to wear a helmet during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 10 of 11 — Tour de Fat wheelie The parade attracted riders of all skill levels during the 25th annual Tour de Fat event in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC 11 of 11 — Tour de Fat recumbent bike A man rides a recumbent tricycle through the crowds during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024. Alex Hager / KUNC

Tour de Fat is an annual event in Fort Collins, usually staged around Labor Day by the New Belgium Brewing Company. The brewery, which helped put Fort Collins on the map as a hub for craft beer, has a number of beers and events with bike themes. Riders pedal through a roughly three-mile-long loop on Mountain Avenue. The event has raised nearly $6 million for local bike nonprofits across the country.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in costumes ranging from fantastical to topical to just plain colorful. Emma Hayek, a paradegoer dressed as a mermaid, said the creativity on display was her favorite part.

"The people are amazing," she said. "Perfect weather. Tour de Fat is the best. It’s like Halloween in the summer."

The parade ended at New Belgium brewing where bikers enjoyed food, music and beer abound.