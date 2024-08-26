© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins proves to be colorful and festive

KUNC | By Alex Hager
Published August 26, 2024 at 8:46 AM MDT
A man in a blonde wig and a Modelo shirt rides a bike
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Beer was celebrated and consumed in great volumes during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Bikers ride through a sea of bubbles during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
1 of 11  — Tour de Fat Bubbles
Bikers ride through a sea of bubbles during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
A man in a blonde wig and a Modelo shirt rides a bike
2 of 11  — Tour de Fat modelo
Beer was celebrated and consumed in great volumes during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
a dense crowd of people rides bikes through a tree-shaded neighborhood
3 of 11  — Tour de Fat crowd
Throngs of people cruise down Mountain Avenue during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
A man with a watermelon rind on his head rides a unicycle
4 of 11  — Tour de Fat Watermelon
Costumes ranged from topical to fictional to just plain wacky during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
A small brown and white dog stands in the sunlight
5 of 11  — Tour de Fat dog
Two of Fort Collins' favorite things — beer and dogs — abounded during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
A group of bikers in colorful costumes pauses for a drink
6 of 11  — Tour de Fat Napoleon Dynamite
Some costumes paid tribute to favorite movies, while others focused on bright colors and fun patterns during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
a man covered in blue body paint rides his bike
7 of 11  — Tour de Fat blue Tobias
A number of paradegoers cited this all-blue tribute to Tobias Fünke, from the TV show Arrested Development, as their favorite at the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
a man in a bright red wig holds a child up in the air while lying in grass
8 of 11  — Tour de Fat raggedy airplane
People of all ages attended the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
a person in a green skintight suit rides a bike
9 of 11  — Tour de Fat Green man
Even this person, clad head to toe in green, remembered to wear a helmet during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
A man pops a wheelie on a bicycle
10 of 11  — Tour de Fat wheelie
The parade attracted riders of all skill levels during the 25th annual Tour de Fat event in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC
a man in a recumbent bike rides through a crowd
11 of 11  — Tour de Fat recumbent bike
A man rides a recumbent tricycle through the crowds during the 25th annual Tour de Fat bike parade in Fort Collins on August 24, 2024.
Alex Hager / KUNC

Tour de Fat is an annual event in Fort Collins, usually staged around Labor Day by the New Belgium Brewing Company. The brewery, which helped put Fort Collins on the map as a hub for craft beer, has a number of beers and events with bike themes. Riders pedal through a roughly three-mile-long loop on Mountain Avenue. The event has raised nearly $6 million for local bike nonprofits across the country.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in costumes ranging from fantastical to topical to just plain colorful. Emma Hayek, a paradegoer dressed as a mermaid, said the creativity on display was her favorite part.

"The people are amazing," she said. "Perfect weather. Tour de Fat is the best. It’s like Halloween in the summer."

The parade ended at New Belgium brewing where bikers enjoyed food, music and beer abound.

News New Belgium BrewingFort CollinsCycling (Bikes & Bicycles)
Alex Hager
Alex is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
