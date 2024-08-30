Labor Day weekend set to cap off record-setting summer for DIA

Another holiday travel frenzy is upon us. Denver International Airport has already seen a record-setting passenger travel season this summer and predicts new highs Labor Day weekend.

From Thursday, Aug. 29 through Tuesday, Sept. 3, more than 444,500 passengers are expected to travel through DIA — about 30,000 more people than that time span last year.

DIA officials advise travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before a scheduled flight and be prepared for longer-than-usual security lines over the holiday weekend. The airport also has a reservation system that allows passengers to bypass TSA lines.

Skyler McKinley with AAA told KUNC that Denver became a major travel destination during the pandemic because it's a waypoint to multiple popular stops in the Intermountain West.