© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNC's primary signal, 91.5, will experience periodic outages and periods of low power operation on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is due to transmission tower maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire

KUNC | By Beau Baker
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:51 PM MDT
A large billow of smoke is in the air and the sun highlights a helicopter that is dumping water on a dark silhouette of trees
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
A helicopter drops water on the Alexander Mountain Fire in Loveland on July 29, 2024.

Officials have made an arrest in connection to the Alexander Mountain Fire. Jason Hobby of Loveland has been charged with arson. He was arrested Tuesday and is currently in custody in Larimer County.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said Hobby was identified as a suspect after investigators determined the fire started from a campfire ring.

Suspect Jason Hobby of Loveland.
LCSO
Loveland resident Jason Hobby has been arrested in connection with this summer's destructive Alexander Mountain Fire.

"In Colorado law, even if it was a careless act that got out of control, it is still chargeable as arson, so I don't know if it was an intentional act or a careless act on his part," Feyen said.

Hobby was an employee of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch. The investigation revealed he impersonated law enforcement and fire personnel in the area before the Alexander Mountain Fire. He also used a truck outfitted with fire equipment to access restricted areas during the fire.

Hobby operated under the false business name "Twin Buttes Fire Protection" out of Wyoming. There's no official record of that organization.

The Alexander Mountain Fire burned 9,668 acres and destroyed nearly 30 homes. More than 530 local, state, and federal personnel were assigned to this incident. Authorities determined the fire was human caused over a month ago.

A damage estimate as a result of the fire is currently at more than $30 million and the burn scar and surrounding area now face an increased risk of flash flooding.
Tags
News Alexander Mountain FireWildfires
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
See stories by Beau Baker