A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire

Officials have made an arrest in connection to the Alexander Mountain Fire. Jason Hobby of Loveland has been charged with arson. He was arrested Tuesday and is currently in custody in Larimer County.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said Hobby was identified as a suspect after investigators determined the fire started from a campfire ring.

"In Colorado law, even if it was a careless act that got out of control, it is still chargeable as arson, so I don't know if it was an intentional act or a careless act on his part," Feyen said.

Hobby was an employee of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch. The investigation revealed he impersonated law enforcement and fire personnel in the area before the Alexander Mountain Fire. He also used a truck outfitted with fire equipment to access restricted areas during the fire.

Hobby operated under the false business name "Twin Buttes Fire Protection" out of Wyoming. There's no official record of that organization.

The Alexander Mountain Fire burned 9,668 acres and destroyed nearly 30 homes. More than 530 local, state, and federal personnel were assigned to this incident. Authorities determined the fire was human caused over a month ago.

A damage estimate as a result of the fire is currently at more than $30 million and the burn scar and surrounding area now face an increased risk of flash flooding.

