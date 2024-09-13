The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

The Catch-Up: September 9-13

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Loveland man faces arson charges in Alexander Mountain Fire

A man was arrested this week in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire. Jason Hobby of Loveland has been charged with arson. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Hobby was identified as a suspect after investigators determined the fire started from a campfire ring. Hobby was an employee of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch.

The investigation revealed that he impersonated law enforcement and fire personnel in the area before the Alexander Mountain Fire. He also used a truck outfitted with fire equipment to access restricted areas during the fire.

The fire burned more than 9,000 acres and nearly 30 homes. Authorities determined it was human-caused more than a month ago.

Tough week for Colorado’s reintroduced wolves

Two of the wolves reintroduced to the state last year were reported dead this week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday that the patriarch of the so-called Copper Creek Pack in Grand County died after being captured for relocation. The pack was being moved after killing several cows on the Western Slope.

CPW suspects the male wolf died from a severe leg injury it sustained before the trapping operation. A female and her pups are being held at an undisclosed facility and will be released when the pups are healthy enough to hunt on their own.

Another wolf was reported dead in Grand County. Officials said they recovered the body after receiving a mortality signal from the wolf’s GPS collar.

State sets a lower SAT math score for graduation requirements

The Colorado Board of Education has lowered the SAT math score high school students use to meet graduation requirements. The board voted Wednesday to cut the score by 20 points from 500 to 480.

Education officials had been worried that thousands of students were at risk of not meeting graduation requirements next spring because of lower math scores. Student performance in math dropped by more than 4 percent compared to the previous year.

The board has suggested that the drop may be tied to the SAT's new digital format and changes to test questions. The new math threshold means about the same percentage of students will be able to make the cut as in past years.

Hunting season is underway in Colorado and the elk are getting randy

R. Gonzales / Colorado Parks and Wildlife Pronghorn run along a county road west of Craig in March 2023. Heavy winter losses in the pronghorn, elk, and deer herds in northwest Colorado led state wildlife officials to reduce the number of hunting licenses available in the 2023-24 seasons in certain game units.

September means the start of Colorado’s 2024 hunting season. Bear hunters and archers get the first crack through the end of the month. That's followed by muzzleloaders on September 14 and then rifle season in mid-October.

Big game licenses are still available for elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear. State wildlife officials are reminding hikers, bikers, and other outdoor recreationists to wear bright colors and be aware of their surroundings. Hunting season goes through late November.

While we’re on the topic of big game, the elk rut is underway in Rocky Mountain National Park. You can hear some of the sounds of their wild courtships here.

State lawmakers weigh legal risks of social media

Lawyers at the state Capitol gave lawmakers new advice this week about how to handle their critics on social media. Lawmakers are being warned not to block constituents or delete their comments. Two state lawmakers were sued for their actions on social media in recent years and it cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars in settlements.

The new recommendations come months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled public officials can be held liable for blocking critics on social media in certain cases. Colorado lawmakers passed a bill last year allowing themselves to block people on their personal accounts for any reason.

But non-partisan lawyers are now saying lawmakers should no longer rely on that law following the SCOTUS decision. Instead, they say the safest thing for lawmakers to do is avoid blocking anyone if their accounts have anything to do with public business.

Will Sundance waltz to Boulder?

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Boulder is in the final running to host the Sundance Film Festival. It’s one of three finalists picked by the Sundance Institute to take over in 2027. Cincinnati and Salt Lake City/Park City are the other contenders.

Boulder submitted a proposal in June that included a one-time $1.5 million incentive. Governor Jared Polis, state and local officials say it would be a big boon to business and tourism in the state. A final decision is expected in late-January after next year's festival.

Meet Fort Collins’ rising cycling star

A Fort Collins teen has become a standout in USA Cycling after winning another junior championship. Joe Zukowski took gold last Sunday in the 13-14 age division of the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in Nebraska. He finished the 24.8-mile course in about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Six weeks ago, Zukowski won the USA Cycling junior road racing national championships in Georgia.

The Coloradoan reports Zukowski added to what’s been a great year of racing. He also took first place in the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League's Frisco Bay Invitational last month.