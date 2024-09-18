Photos: Latino Conservation Week unites communities in an appreciation for the outdoors

3 of 13 — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC

Fort Collins, Colorado, September 14, 2024: Nayelli Sierra ( 8 years old) participated in the event organized by the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week, the 'Wade the River' event invited participants to explore the Cache la Poudre River's ecosystem using dip nets and collecting trays. With the assistance of volunteer biologists and bilingual staff, attendees discovered the rich aquatic life beneath the river's surface. The City provided all necessary equipment, promoting community involvement in environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.

Jimena Peck