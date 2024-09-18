Photos: Latino Conservation Week unites communities in an appreciation for the outdoors
Biologists were on hand to meet with families to explore what lives below the surface of the Cache La Pourdre River in Fort Collins. The event was just one of many across the state of Colorado this weekend. Many events are still happening in the coming days. Find out more at Latino Conservation Week.
Sue Valentine looks at what she has brought in from the water sample she gathered from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event.
Organized by the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week, the 'Wade the River' event invited participants to explore the Cache la Poudre River's ecosystem using dip nets and collecting trays. With the assistance of volunteer biologists and bilingual staff, attendees discovered the rich aquatic life beneath the river's surface. The City provided all necessary equipment, promoting community involvement in environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.
Nayelli Sierra (8 years old) participated in the event.
Ariana Jacobsen ,6, and her brother Boutros Jacobsen, 8, observe fish and other organisms caught from the Cache La Poudre River during Latino Conservation Week in Fort Collins.
Volunteer John Atkinson and participants Sue Valentine and Clarissa Carmack look at aquatic life forms on a diagram and determine what they might be seeing in a water sample taken from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event.
Clarissa Carmack holds up a device that magnifies organisms from the water during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event held in celebration of Latino Conservation Week.
Volunteer Carol Seemueller participated in the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event.
Ariana Jacobsen,6, uses a magnifying device to see what she captured from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week Wade the River even.
Volunteers show participants how to magnify what they are seeing in the water by using a loupe. Participants were encouraged to gather water from the Cache La Poudre River and examine the aquatic life.
Ariadna Havens, 5, puts on water shoes before wading into the Cache La Poudre River.
Participants were outfitted with the appropriate gear for the Wade the River event, including waders and boots if needed.
Ariana Jacobsen, 6, and her brother Boutros Jacobsen, 8, participated in the event.
John Atkinson carries a net across the Cache La Poudre River where he volunteered for the City of Fort Collins on September 14 when the city hosted the Wade the River event as a part of Latino Conservation Week.
The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.