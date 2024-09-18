© 2024
Photos: Latino Conservation Week unites communities in an appreciation for the outdoors

KUNC | By Jimena Peck
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
A young girl wearing a wide sunhat carries a net that she has used to dip into the river to gather water life.
Jimena Peck
Fort Collins, Colorado, September 14, 2024: Nayelli Sierra, 8, participated in the event organized by the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week. The Wade the River event invited participants to explore the Cache la Poudre River's ecosystem using dip nets and collecting trays. With the assistance of volunteer biologists and bilingual staff, attendees discovered the rich aquatic life beneath the river's surface. The City provided all necessary equipment, promoting community involvement in environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.

Biologists were on hand to meet with families to explore what lives below the surface of the Cache La Pourdre River in Fort Collins. The event was just one of many across the state of Colorado this weekend. Many events are still happening in the coming days. Find out more at Latino Conservation Week.

A woman looks into a device that helps her observe organisms from a sample of river water.
1 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Sue Valentine looks at what she has brought in from the water sample she gathered from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event.
Jimena Peck
A hand points to diagrams of different aqualitic lifeforms that are illustrated on white pieces of laminated paper.
2 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Organized by the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week, the 'Wade the River' event invited participants to explore the Cache la Poudre River's ecosystem using dip nets and collecting trays. With the assistance of volunteer biologists and bilingual staff, attendees discovered the rich aquatic life beneath the river's surface. The City provided all necessary equipment, promoting community involvement in environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.
Jimena Peck
A young girl wearing a wide sunhat carries a net that she has used to dip into the river to gather water life.
3 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Nayelli Sierra, 8, participated in the event.
Jimena Peck
Ariana Jacobsen ,6, and her brother Boutros Jacobsen, 8, observe fish and other organisms caught from the Cache La Poudre River during Latino Conservation Week in Fort Collins.
4 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Ariana Jacobsen ,6, and her brother Boutros Jacobsen, 8, observe fish and other organisms caught from the Cache La Poudre River during Latino Conservation Week in Fort Collins.
Jimena Peck
Three people stand over a table that has three tubs of river water. They look at a diagram and compare what they are seeing.
5 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Volunteer John Atkinson and participants Sue Valentine and Clarissa Carmack look at aquatic life forms on a diagram and determine what they might be seeing in a water sample taken from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event.
Jimena Peck
A woman holds a device up to her face. It is green and clear and bowl shaped. Organisms from the water are visible inside.
6 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Clarissa Carmack holds up a device that magnifies organisms from the water during the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event held in celebration of Latino Conservation Week.e river’s surface. The City provided all necessary equipment, fostering community engagement in environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.
Jimena Peck Photographer
A woman stands in a river holding a large canvas net
7 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Volunteer Carol Seemueller participated in the City of Fort Collins' Wade the River event, held in celebration of Latino Conservation Week.
Jimena Peck
Ariana Jacobsen,6, uses a magnifying device to see what she captured from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week Wade the River even.
8 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Ariana Jacobsen,6, uses a magnifying device to see what she captured from the Cache La Poudre River during the City of Fort Collins in celebration of Latino Conservation Week Wade the River even.
Jimena Peck
A hand holds a clear cube that magnifies things over a pan of water that appears to have leaves and other river debris in it
9 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Volunteers show participants how to magnify what they are seeing in the water by using a loupe. Participants were encouraged to gather water from the Cache La Poudre River and examine the aquatic life.
Jimena Peck
A girl leans back as she puts on water shoes. She is sitting on blankets and quilts.
10 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Ariadna Havens, 5, puts on water shoes before wading into the Cache La Poudre River.
Jimena Peck
sets of rubber boots and waders sit out in the sun waiting for people to put them on. they are shining in the sun and against roots on the ground.
11 of 13  — Final Hi-Res/09-14-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-KUNC-Latino-Conservancy-Week-Wade-The_River-847.jpg
Participants were outfitted with the appropriate gear for the Wade the River event, including waders and boots if needed.
Jimena Peck
A girl and boy carry large nets as they wear large rubber waders and walk into a riverbed
12 of 13  — Semana de Conservación Latina: Camina el río • Latino Conservation Week: Wade the River for KUNC
Ariana Jacobsen, 6, and her brother Boutros Jacobsen, 8, participated in the event.
Jimena Peck
A man in waders carries a net and walks across a shallow rocky creek bed
13 of 13  — Final Hi-Res/09-14-24-Jimena-Peck-Denver-Editorial-Photographer-KUNC-Latino-Conservancy-Week-Wade-The_River-842.jpg
John Atkinson carries a net across the Cache La Poudre River where he volunteered for the City of Fort Collins on September 14 when the city hosted the Wade the River event as a part of Latino Conservation Week.
Jimena Peck

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.
Jimena Peck
See stories by Jimena Peck