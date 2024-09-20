The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

The Catch-Up: September 16-20

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast.

Firefighters hold Pearl Fire at 128 acres

U.S Forest Service Airplanes and helicopters continued to drop water and fire retardant on the Pearl fire Tuesday until conditions became unsafe due to high winds. The human-caused fire sparked Sept. 16 on private property in northern Larimer County, authorities said.

Updated at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2024:

The Pearl Fire in northwest Larimer County has not grown all week and is now 25% contained. The fire spread Monday morning to 128 acres. Since then, hundreds of personnel have finished forming containment lines, and the U.S. Forest Service said Friday that firefighters are now mopping up spot fires.

Mandatory evacuation orders in the Crystal Lakes community have been downgraded from mandatory to voluntary. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for the area immediately surrounding the active fire.

Assistance and the latest details can be found at nocoalert.org.

Dueling state GOP chairs are headed to court

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

The controversy over who the real chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is could be resolved in court next month. Infighting over party leadership erupted in August when members voted to oust Dave Williams from the chairmanship. They replaced him with former El Paso County GOP Chair Eli Bremer.

Williams refused to acknowledge that vote, however. A week later, his supporters held their own vote to keep him in place.

The Denver Post reports a three-day trial to resolve the dispute is scheduled to begin October 14 in El Paso County District Court. Williams first faced calls to step down last spring following campaign finance concerns and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Suspensions up by a quarter in Colorado schools

Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat Colorado A Denver Public Schools school bus is shown in July of 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Out-of-school suspensions among Colorado students jumped 25% this past academic year compared to before the pandemic.

Educators tell The Denver Post the increase in suspensions follows significant staffing shortages at schools as well as an ongoing mental health crisis among students. Even after in-person learning resumed, schools have continued to struggle with attendance and behavioral issues.

Denver sidewalk program set to launch in 2025

Homeowners in Denver will begin paying a new annual fee to take care of sidewalks in the city. The Denver City Council approved a new sidewalk maintenance program this week, along with a new billing structure.

The Denver Post reports that more than 95% of Denver property owners will pay the flat fee of $150, with owners of larger lots paying more. Officials say property owners’ wastewater bills should reflect the fees starting in the first half of next year, when the program launches.

The city also wants residents to report sidewalks that need repair through 311 Resident Services.

Boulder busts underage alcohol sales in sting operations

The City of Boulder is using undercover sting operations to crack down on underage drinking and illegal alcohol sales. Law enforcement officials are sending underage volunteers in disguise to test whether employees at liquor stores, restaurants and bars are checking for IDs.

The goal is to curb businesses from selling liquor to minors. According to the Boulder Reporting Lab, eight businesses have had licenses suspended, and one had its license revoked.

Aims enrollment up by 20%

Aims Community College announced this week that more than 8,200 students are enrolled for fall 2024, a 20% jump from 2023. In a statement, the school credited its staff, affordability, and ongoing focus on inclusion and equity.

The roster increase reflects the school’s largest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Aims kicked off the school year by awarding about $2 million more in student aid than last year.

Dust-up in Boulder over off-campus student housing

Updated at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024:

Sixty University of Colorado students who were ordered to vacate their Boulder apartments Monday have been allowed to stay, for now. A judge intervened this week, ruling Friday to temporarily block the city of Boulder’s closure order a second time.

City officials closed the building after citing safety concerns. They say the property owner illegally constructed more than a dozen bedrooms. The judge said both the city and the property owner were at fault, calling the affected students “innocent victims.”

In a statement responding to the ruling, city officials said conditions at Ash House are potentially life-threatening. They said they were disappointed in the decision, but glad the building’s owner has agreed to bring the building up to code. Another hearing is slated for 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 in Boulder County District Court

Longtime 9 News reporter and anchor Ward Lucas dies at 75

Award-winning journalist Ward Lucas has died. The veteran newsman started his career at KIRO-TV in Seattle in the mid-1970s before coming to the Denver area. He stayed with NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9 News) for more than 30 years.

According to the station, Lucas worked as an investigative reporter and weekend anchor. He also won more than 70 awards for his work, including 11 Emmys. He was inducted into the Heartland Emmys Silver Circle in 2008 and the Broadcast Pioneers of Colorado in 2018. Lucas was 75.