The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

The Catch-Up: September 23-27

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast.

King Soopers shooter guilty on 55 counts, sentenced to 10 life terms

A Boulder County jury reached a verdict Monday afternoon. They found the man who killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers guilty on all counts. That includes 10 counts of first-degree murder and 45 additional charges. At sentencing later that day, the judge overseeing the trial issued 10 consecutive life sentences, among other penalties.

The verdict comes three and a half years after the shooting on March 22, 2021 and following long debates over whether the shooter was mentally competent to stand trial.

Erika Mahoney lost her dad, 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney, in the shooting. She joined KUNC to reflect on the mass shooting that shocked the community, and how proceedings went from her seat in court. Listen to Mahoney’s conversation with In The NOCO host Erin O’Toole here.

Boulder suicide prevention program launching in October

New suicide prevention resources are coming to Boulder next month. The Hope Institute — a national outpatient treatment facility — opens on October 7. It will offer in-person and telehealth counseling to individuals experiencing thoughts of self-harm.

The Hope Institute aims to help fill gaps in community care by offering qualifying clients multiple appointment opportunities per week. The Community Foundation Boulder County's 2021 data showed that the city’s suicide rate remains high compared to the national average.

Boulder provided $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help start the local Hope Institute.

Bear lines up for school breakfast

Aspen Middle School had an unexpected guest for breakfast Monday. State wildlife officials say a female black bear cub broke into the building over the weekend and found the cafeteria. School personnel evacuated students to the high school nearby while the cub was captured, sedated and removed.

Wildlife officials say they couldn't find the mother, but determined the cub was able to survive on her own and relocated her.

DPS planning to close more schools because of low enrollment

Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat Colorado A Denver Public Schools school bus is shown in July of 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Earlier this summer, the Denver school board unanimously approved a new policy for when and how it would close schools to address declining enrollment. However, concerns from Superintendent Alex Marrero forced the board to revise it this month as a new school year commences.

The Denver Public School District is poised to undergo a second round of school closures and consolidations due to declining enrollment. DPS officials started hosting community meetings this week to explain the process.

Superintendent Alex Marrero is expected to make recommendations to the Board of Education in November. The Board voted to close three schools in the district last year. DPS will host six public meetings in October. You can find meeting details here.

Boulder, Ash House reach an agreement on student apartments

The City of Boulder has struck a deal with Ash House — the apartment building student residents were told to vacate last week due to safety concerns. The property's owners have agreed to restore the building to its approved condition within two weeks. That means removing bedrooms that were added without proper permits or inspections.

A judge has temporarily suspended the city's closure order for Ash House. If necessary, a follow-up hearing is scheduled for October 8 in Boulder County District Court.

Ozone pollution was dangerously high on the Front Range this summer

David Zalubowski/AP / AP FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2003, file photograph, vehicles head inbound on South Broadway as polluted air obscures the view of the skyline of Denver from the south suburb of Englewood, Colo. Several Front Range counties received a failing grade on the American Lung Association’s recent air quality report card.

New data from the Regional Air Quality Council show that 2024 was one of the worst ozone seasons of the past decade. Rae Solomon reported for KUNC that ozone pollution tipped over federal safety standards on 40 days this summer.

The state health department says ozone pollution is Colorado’s most pressing air quality issue. Officials say ozone pollution has improved over the past few years, but the number of ozone alert days has still increased due to tighter federal standards.

Judge says Williams stays at the head of the state GOP

A judge has ruled that embattled GOP Chairman Dave Williams can stay in his leadership position. The ruling on Wednesday found that Williams’ opponents didn’t have enough support when they voted in August to oust him. The judge said they needed 60% of the entire party central committee, not just 60% of those present at the meeting.

The ruling also puts the replacement they chose, Eli Bremer, in question. Bremer filed the lawsuit hoping the judge would force Williams to step down.

The Colorado Sun reports the judge’s decision all but guarantees Williams will remain chairman through the November election, even if Bremer or his supporters file an appeal.

Colorado attorney general speaks out against Kroger/Albertson’s merger

A state lawsuit challenging the proposed merger between supermarket giant Kroger and Albertson's will be heard in court Monday in Denver. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser sued to stop the merger earlier this year.

Weiser says he’s concerned about how the merger would impact access to local produce and the possible effects of shuttered stores in small communities. A district judge halted the merger earlier this summer while the trial proceeds.