© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Harvest of All First Nations Corn Festival celebrates food sovereignty and community

KUNC
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:43 AM MDT
A young woman in traditional powwow attire stands near other young women who are dancing
Head Girl of the Corn Festival Joslyn Running Wolf performs during the Third Annual Corn Festival Powwow on Sept. 28 in Longmont, Colo.

Harvest for All First Nations, an organization based in Boulder that focuses on Indigenous food sovereignty, held its third annual Corn Festival in Longmont this past weekend. The all-day event kicked off with an Aztec ceremony honoring the harvest, and also included a panel discussion on the Indigenous land reclamation movement, a traditional foods cooking demonstration and Native American musical performances.

A woman in a pink dress adorned in a jingle dress with metal jingles, a beaded rainbow necklace and beaded earings stands in the sun with her hands on her hips.
1 of 20  — KUNC06C.jpg
Kimberly Dominguez, one of the dancers from Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers poses before performing.
Manuel Aragon
A woman stands on a stage and holds a microphone to her mouth as she sings
2 of 20  — KUNC01B.jpg
Stella StandingBear, the headliner of the Corn Festival, performed songs from her new album.
Manuel Aragon
An Indigenous man stands smiling wearing a bandana on his head and a beaded necklace
3 of 20  — KUNC03C.jpg
Calvin Standing Bear stands at the Corn Festival in Longmont, Colo.
Manuel Aragon
A woman in a bright red flowing skirt holds a red and black ribbon and swirls it in the air
4 of 20  — KUNC02.jpg
During one of several musical performances, Sedona Moreno-Castelan dances along at the Corn Festival. The event featured music, educational talks, a powwow and an Indigenous food court.
Manuel Aragon
A beaded necklace that features horsehair and blue and orange beadwork
5 of 20  — KUNC03A.jpg
A detail of Calvin Standing Bear's necklace during the Corn Festival.
Manuel Aragon
A woman wearing a red hat and colorful bandana sings into a microphone while playing a black guitar. She wears a colorful ribbon skirt in floras and yellow ribbon.
6 of 20  — KUNC04.jpg
Melissa Ivey sings during her performance at the Corn Festival. The festival was held to highlight Indigenous culture and traditions as well as celebrate Indigenous talen.
Manuel Aragon
A man wearing sunglasses and a black shirt wears a beaded necklace in the shape of a bear claw.
7 of 20  — KUNC03D.jpg
Chasing Hawk Standing Bear wears a beaded necklace and poses for a photo at the Corn Festival.
Manuel Aragon
An alter made of corn husks and flowers stands in a field with flowers surrounding it and a tipi in the background.
8 of 20  — KUNC05A.jpg
Part of the Corn Festival was the Corn Mother alter, which was created by the artist Cal Duran. The alter was also used for those who wanted spiritual cleansing.
Manuel Aragon
Flowers sit at the base of the Corn Mother alter.
9 of 20  — KUNC05D.jpg
Flowers sit at the base of the Corn Mother alter.
Manuel Aragon
A man wearing a beaded circle and headband with draping beadwork in yellow and black and red with lightening bolts stands with a chestplate and ribbons coming off of his shoulders
10 of 20  — KUNC06B.jpg
Anthony Martinez, one of the dancers from Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers, stands for a photos before performing.
Manuel Aragon
Young boys wearing traditional powwow dancing attire stand next to one another. One boy raches out and pats the other on the back.
11 of 20  — KUNC07.jpg
Prior to the children's dancing competition, young boys line up next to each other.
Manuel Aragon
A woman wearing a blue jingle dress and blue beadwork smiles
12 of 20  — KUNC010.jpg
Following her performance, festival headliner Jackie Bird smiles.
Manuel Aragon
A woman sits in a chair while another woman behind her braids her hair. They are both dressed in traditional powwow attire.
13 of 20  — KUNC011.jpg
Prior to the powwow, Shaheila Holt sits and has her hair braided by Raelene Whiteshield.
Manuel Aragon
A young woman holds her arms wide and holds a shawl that has many ribbons coming off of it as she dances. She has one foot bent off the ground and is dipping sideways.
14 of 20  — KUNC14.jpg
Joslyn Running Wolf, head girl of the festival, performed during the powwow.
Manuel Aragon
Two women can be seen dancing under a tent.
15 of 20  — KUNC15.jpg
Dancers perform during the competitive portion of the powwow.
Manuel Aragon
an up close photo of the drum and drumsticks from a powwow
16 of 20  — KUNC16.jpg
Bad Company Singers performed all of the drum music for the Corn Festival Powwow.
Manuel Aragon
Bad Company Singers performed all of the drum music for the Corn Festival Powwow.
17 of 20  — KUNC016A.jpg
Bad Company Singers performed all of the drum music for the Corn Festival Powwow.
Manuel Aragon
The light illuminates a dancer's headdress during the closing ceremony at the Corn Festival Powwow in Longmont, Colo.
18 of 20  — KUNC017.jpg
The light illuminates a dancer's headdress during the closing ceremony at the Corn Festival Powwow in Longmont, Colo.
Manuel Aragon
The artful beadwork and creation of a powwow dress is illuminated in the closing ceremony lights at the Corn Festival.
19 of 20  — Photo Sep 28 2024, 9 56 36 PM.jpg
The artful beadwork and creation of a powwow dress is illuminated in the closing ceremony lights at the Corn Festival.
Manuel Aragon
After performing at the Corn Festival powwow, children walk away from the grounds at sunset. The Corn Festival was hosted by the Harvest of All Nations in Longmont on September 28.
20 of 20  — KUNC08.jpg
After performing at the Corn Festival powwow, children walk away from the grounds at sunset. The Corn Festival was hosted by the Harvest of All Nations in Longmont on September 28.
Manuel Aragon

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.
Tags
News Reflecting ColoradoIndigenous PeopleLocal Food