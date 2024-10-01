Photos: Harvest of All First Nations Corn Festival celebrates food sovereignty and community

Harvest for All First Nations, an organization based in Boulder that focuses on Indigenous food sovereignty, held its third annual Corn Festival in Longmont this past weekend. The all-day event kicked off with an Aztec ceremony honoring the harvest, and also included a panel discussion on the Indigenous land reclamation movement, a traditional foods cooking demonstration and Native American musical performances.

1 of 20 — KUNC06C.jpg Kimberly Dominguez, one of the dancers from Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers poses before performing.

Manuel Aragon 2 of 20 — KUNC01B.jpg Stella StandingBear, the headliner of the Corn Festival, performed songs from her new album.

Manuel Aragon 3 of 20 — KUNC03C.jpg Calvin Standing Bear stands at the Corn Festival in Longmont, Colo.

Manuel Aragon 4 of 20 — KUNC02.jpg During one of several musical performances, Sedona Moreno-Castelan dances along at the Corn Festival. The event featured music, educational talks, a powwow and an Indigenous food court.

Manuel Aragon 5 of 20 — KUNC03A.jpg A detail of Calvin Standing Bear's necklace during the Corn Festival. Manuel Aragon 6 of 20 — KUNC04.jpg Melissa Ivey sings during her performance at the Corn Festival. The festival was held to highlight Indigenous culture and traditions as well as celebrate Indigenous talen. Manuel Aragon 7 of 20 — KUNC03D.jpg Chasing Hawk Standing Bear wears a beaded necklace and poses for a photo at the Corn Festival. Manuel Aragon 8 of 20 — KUNC05A.jpg Part of the Corn Festival was the Corn Mother alter, which was created by the artist Cal Duran. The alter was also used for those who wanted spiritual cleansing. Manuel Aragon 9 of 20 — KUNC05D.jpg Flowers sit at the base of the Corn Mother alter. Manuel Aragon 10 of 20 — KUNC06B.jpg Anthony Martinez, one of the dancers from Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers, stands for a photos before performing.

Manuel Aragon 11 of 20 — KUNC07.jpg Prior to the children's dancing competition, young boys line up next to each other. Manuel Aragon 12 of 20 — KUNC010.jpg Following her performance, festival headliner Jackie Bird smiles. Manuel Aragon 13 of 20 — KUNC011.jpg Prior to the powwow, Shaheila Holt sits and has her hair braided by Raelene Whiteshield.

Manuel Aragon 14 of 20 — KUNC14.jpg Joslyn Running Wolf, head girl of the festival, performed during the powwow. Manuel Aragon 15 of 20 — KUNC15.jpg Dancers perform during the competitive portion of the powwow. Manuel Aragon 16 of 20 — KUNC16.jpg Bad Company Singers performed all of the drum music for the Corn Festival Powwow.

Manuel Aragon 17 of 20 — KUNC016A.jpg Bad Company Singers performed all of the drum music for the Corn Festival Powwow. Manuel Aragon 18 of 20 — KUNC017.jpg The light illuminates a dancer's headdress during the closing ceremony at the Corn Festival Powwow in Longmont, Colo. Manuel Aragon 19 of 20 — Photo Sep 28 2024, 9 56 36 PM.jpg The artful beadwork and creation of a powwow dress is illuminated in the closing ceremony lights at the Corn Festival. Manuel Aragon 20 of 20 — KUNC08.jpg After performing at the Corn Festival powwow, children walk away from the grounds at sunset. The Corn Festival was hosted by the Harvest of All Nations in Longmont on September 28. Manuel Aragon

The photography in this story is funded by the Reflecting Colorado Photo Desk grant. KUNC, with support from the Colorado Media Project, aims to diversify visual storytelling by showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Centennial State. The Photo Desk project is a step towards embracing digital innovation and fostering inclusivity in storytelling.