KUNC's The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State has arrived! Join us each Monday through Nov. 4 for a new episode.

Police are investigating two separate incidents on CSU's campus, including an aggravated assault with a knife

KUNC
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:18 AM MDT
In a blurry action shot, one student rides a bike while others walk on a brick path lined with green trees.
Joe A Mendoza
/
Colorado State University
Students make their way on bike and by foot to their first day of classes on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

Colorado State University Police say they’re looking for a suspect after reports of an aggravated assault with a knife near Laurel Hall.

Police say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, and they activated a shelter-in-place order for the area. Officers from the Fort Collins and CSU police departments responded, but now believe the suspect left the campus.

Law enforcement lifted the shelter-in-place order by 9:30 p.m. The victim was treated and released.

Earlier in the day, police and medical personnel responded to a second separate incident involving a welfare check. Officers found an unresponsive person who was later confirmed as deceased at Alpine Hall. The name of the individual has not been released, and officials are looking into the cause of death.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the CSU Police Department’s non-emergency number at 970-491-6425.
News Colorado State UniversityPoliceFort Collins