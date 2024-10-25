The Catch-Up: This week's highlights from KUNC's newscast

Week of Oct. 21 to Oct. 25

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

National IV shortage hits Colorado

Hospitals in Colorado are canceling some procedures because of an ongoing shortage of I-V fluid caused by Hurricane Helene. Banner Health told the Denver Post that they began delaying or canceling non-emergency surgeries earlier this month at all of its locations, including North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, McKee Medical Center in Loveland and the Fort Collins Medical Center. According to the Steamboat Pilot , UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is taking a number of steps to conserve its supply of intravenous fluids while shipments have been interrupted. The hospital is reaching out to some patients to postpone some non-emergency procedures due to the shortage. It started after a production facility in North Carolina was damaged by Hurricane Helene and has impacted hospital systems around the country.

E. coli outbreak causes sickness, death, and legal action in Colorado

Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states, including one older person in Colorado who died.

An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's has sickened at least 75 across multiple states, including in Colorado where one person died in Mesa County. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is still investigating the source of contamination, but officials have identified onions supplied by a California-based farm as a possible source. That’s prompted onion recalls across the U.S.

Colorado health officials told KUNC this week that every McDonald’s in the state was at risk of contamination. State officials are encouraging people who got sick after recently eating at the fast-food chain to get tested for the bacteria. If onions are to blame, there are a few ways they could have been contaminated.

"It could be in the soil as it germinates, it could be contaminated water used to water the crops, and it also could be in proximity to livestock near the growing fields," said epidemiologist Rachel Jervis with the state.

Meanwhile, a Greeley man filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s this week after getting sick. The Denver Post reports the man said he ate at a McDonald’s in Greeley on October 4th and later tested positive for E. coli at the hospital.

Crews work to cool 100-year-old underground fire

Courtesy Jeremy Reineke Heavy equipment is used to dig through layers of dirt to reach an underground coal seam on Marshall Mesa south of Boulder. The process includes excavating 30 feet of earth, cooling it with water, and then adding it back to the coal seam.

Colorado started work this week to cool an underground coal mine in Boulder County that’s been smoldering for a century. The Marshall Mesa Coal Fire Mitigation Project is expected to take four months. Crews plan to excavate the coal seam and cool it with cold soil and rock to prevent further ignition. The state’s Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety is required to have 30-thousand gallons of water on site at all times in case there’s fire activity. You can hear more about how crews will tackle the project on KUNC’s In The NoCo . The Marshall Mesa Trailhead will be closed for the next year due to the project and other trail improvement work.

Court proceedings conclude in grocer merger trial, ruling expected next month

Rogelio V. Solis / AP A customer exits a Kroger fueling center on June 26, 2019 in Flowood, Miss. Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores have been in the process of seeking a merger but the Federal Trade Commission sued to try to block the merger, saying it would eliminate competition and raise grocery prices.

Closing statements in the Kroger Albertsons Merger Trial wrapped up this week. The Denver Gazette reports a judge’s decision won’t come for at least two weeks as attorneys work to submit post-trial briefs. The state of Colorado wants to block the merger, arguing that it would eliminate healthy competition and drive up prices in rural areas. Kroger’s lawyers accused the state of “rigging the data” and pledged to reinvest profits to lower prices. The merger is also being challenged in other states and by the Federal Trade Commission.

Fewer deaths from domestic violence last year, but troubling trends continue

David Rizzico / Flickr People walk and carry signs during the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes walk on Oct. 11, 2014. Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a national domestic violence awareness program that raises money to support the goal of ending all forms of domestic violence by asking men walk a parade route in woman's shoes — from flippers to flats to high heels.

Colorado released a report this week showing a significant drop in domestic violence-related deaths last year - 58 compared to 94 in 2022. That’s good news, but it doesn’t get at the larger problem of domestic violence statewide .

“The reduction in fatalities is not necessarily the reduction of abusive behaviors, but the further assistance from the agencies and people that can help those being abused,” said Kari Clark, the Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence in Loveland. Clark says they've seen the need for their services steadily increase over the last several years, no matter how many domestic violence fatalities get reported by the state.

Many local resource providers to victims of domestic violence say a lot of people who seek help are in dangerous situations that could easily turn fatal. Crossroads Safehouse in Fort Collins said they struggle to keep up with demand and sometimes have to turn people away. And federal and state funding that supports these resources is diminishing.

New tool to price healthcare costs

Coloradans have access to a new online tool they can use to compare the cost of specific medical procedures at every hospital across the state. The Colorado Hospital Price Finder lists how much a hospital charges for a procedure, but the final cost depends on each patient’s healthcare coverage. The free digital tool is the first of its kind in the country. It was created by a nonprofit focused on patient rights.

New transit stops on I-25