From the porch to compost, wildlife officials remind Coloradans how to properly dispose of pumpkins

After Halloween comes to an end, it’s time to get rid of that Jack-o-Lantern rotting on the front porch, but wildlife officials say people need to dispose of that pumpkin properly. That’s according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife who say they see problems every year involving old pumpkins and local wildlife.

CPW officials say it’s not just that an animal can end up with a stomach ache, attracting wildlife can bring along predators like bears and mountain lions. It’s especially of concern this time of year as animals prepare for the winter.

“I think people's hearts are in the right place because they put out pumpkins thinking that wildlife can come and eat them,” said Bridget O'Rourke, the statewide public information officer for CPW. “But what they don't know is that there are unintended consequences to that.”

O'Rourke says the agency hears about issues every fall, including multiple sick animals brought in by officers. The problem also increases the risks of human interactions with animals like bears, which is particularly problematic this time of year as they go into a feeding frenzy to build up fat reserves ahead of the winter.

Besides the more obvious concern with large animals, there’s also an increased risk of diseases transferring from pets and livestock when more wildlife visits a home.

“Bringing animals onto your back porch could mean that you could get rabies, salmonella, fleas, ticks, parasites, bacteria or viruses,” said O’Rourke. “So it's just best that we coexist with wildlife and keep wildlife wild, and let them eat the food that's in their natural habitat.”

The list goes on, with another concern of more herd animals, like elk, coming into communities, which in turn increases the risk of accidents between wildlife and drivers.

To properly dispose of the pumpkins, cities have set up drop-off locations where the pumpkins can in some cases be turned into compost. This includes four locations in Fort Collins and five locations in Denver. CPW says finding these compost opportunities helps cut down on waste in a landfill. Plus, community drop-off sites help the environment with composting or by giving the pumpkins to local ranchers and farms to feed their livestock.

CPW says the wildlife concerns don’t end with Halloween. With the holiday season just around the corner, they say there are plenty of concerns with decorations like lights and other issues.

“It's important to think of our wild neighbors that live in our state,” said O’Rourke. “And so with Christmas coming up and some different holidays, it's important to think that wildlife, they're migrating through different parts of our state, and so they can get tangled in rope or lights or even hammocks. So just be mindful of wildlife and kind of what that means with the decorations that you're going to be putting up.”